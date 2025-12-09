Wendy’s unveils new Coquito Frosty inspired by holiday flavors

Sign for the fast food brand Wendy's on 17th November 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Wendys is an American international fast food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas in 1969. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Wendy’s has dropped a fresh Coquito Frosty - this one's only around for a while, tied to a beloved Puerto Rican holiday sip. Instead of just sipping it, folks can now dig into a frosty version packed with coconut vibes and warm spices. Families usually whip up coquito from scratch when cold weather hits, sharing batches like gifts.

This chilly spin turns that cozy homemade favorite into something quick but still full of soul. By mixing tradition with convenience, the chain gives fans a sweet nod to heritage without slowing them down.

Wendy’s Coquito Frosty brings Puerto Rican holiday flavors to the iconic dessert

Wendy’s is shaking things up by turning its famous Frosty into something more island-style - meet the Coquito Frosty, a creamy treat that brings Puerto Rican holiday cheer straight to your spoon. This dessert isn’t quite a shake, not exactly soft serve either - it hits that sweet middle spot folks have loved for ages.

Over time, there’ve been fun spins like peppermint or berry blends, even Girl Scout cookie mashups - but this version? Totally fresh territory. Like silky coconut mixed with cozy cinnamon and nutmeg swirls folded into cool vanilla frozen goodness; it tastes just like the real deal coquito drink without losing that dreamy Frosty feel we know so well.

According to Allrecipes, right now, you’ll only find it on the menu in Puerto Rico, which means people stateside are watching closely, hoping it might show up closer to home someday soon. If you're itching to try it right away, give it a go yourself - just swap out chocolate syrup for some homemade coquito when making a DIY Frosty.

With flavors that scream celebration, sunshine notes, and old-school holiday warmth all stirred together, this release is getting attention fast - and let’s be honest, lots of us are already wishing one would land in our nearest restaurant tomorrow.

