From Sauce to Style: HEINZ and Herschel Supply Drop Fashionable Ketchup Travel Gear

Close-up of a container of Heinz ketchup, Lafayette, California, October 4, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

HEINZ has paired with lifestyle label Herschel Supply for an one‑off venture that blends runway chic with pantry staples. The collaboration leans into a burgeoning trend among Gen Z and millennial globetrotters, folks who never leave home without their sauces. The limited‑edition run reinterprets the HEINZ ketchup aesthetic as sleek travel‑ready accessories, handing fans a fashionable way to keep their go‑to condiment close at hand this holiday season trek.

Heinz and Herschel have joined forces for a limited‑run collaboration live, at herschel.com, available only to shoppers in the U.S. and Canada while inventory lasts. Enthusiasts hoping for the updates or a sneak peek can monitor the brands’ official Instagram feeds (@Heinz, @Herschelsupply) and TikTok channels (@Heinz_us, @Herschelsupply) where exclusive content and announcements are regularly posted.

Herschel Supply and Heinz join forces for a bold, ketchup-red travel collection

Two familiar brands have teamed up to unveil a travel collection that feels both daring and nostalgic. Herschel Supply and HEINZ have rolled out a limited‑edition collaboration turning luggage into a statement of craftsmanship, imagination and playful design. Swathed in Heinz’s ketchup‑red, the Herschel × Heinz lineup gives the Heritage™ Hardshell Medium Luggage and Large Carry‑On a fresh, flavor‑infused makeover. The liners are printed with ketchup packets and the luggage comes with a tag molded in the shape of the iconic condiment.

Jacqueline Lanphier, Senior Brand Manager, HEINZ, said in a statement (via Financial Post):

"To our condiment-obsessed fans, ketchup is a non-negotiable on their packing lists. Whether they are stashing packets in their carry-ons or including a full-sized bottle in their checked bags, this collection celebrates fans' loyalty and passion for going all in on the things they love no matter where their adventures may take them. As a fellow brand with unapologetic fandom and dedication to style, quality and purpose, Herschel is the perfect partner to bring our vision to life, because life's too short for bland luggage or bland food."

Made from 70 % recycled polycarbonate and finished with Herschel's trademark detailing, the collection blends hard‑wearing practicality with a pop‑culture nod. Reveling in an obsession with quality and the ardor of their constituencies, the alliance slips into place like a jigsaw piece, within HEINZ's "It Has to Be HEINZ" narrative, while simultaneously resonating with Herschel’s creed of design‑driven travel.

Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder of Herschel Supply, said (via Financial Post):

"Herschel has always been about designing products that are functional, durable, and timeless, with subtle moments of personality and discovery. Collaborating with HEINZ was a natural fit. Their signature red is part of everyday life, instantly familiar and iconic. Together we evolved our Heritage Hardshell with refined details that feel distinctly Herschel and HEINZ."

