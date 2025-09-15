Charlie Kirk, his wife Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA reportedly gained over 23 million followers across social media platforms after his assassination

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15, 2024: Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at The People's Convention hosted by Turning Point Action at The Huntington Place in Detroit, MI on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After Charlie Kirk's assassination last week, reports surfaced claiming social media accounts related to him and his wife, Erika Kirk, gained a massive following. A tweet was posted on X on September 14 by a user with the account handle @yashar. In the tweet, the user wrote about the millions of followers that the aforementioned accounts gained since Kirk's assassination.

The post suggested that over the past few days, the accounts had gained about 23,333,769 new followers. It gave a detailed analysis claiming that Charlie Kirk's Instagram profile gained an additional 5 million followers, while his wife Erika's account gained more than 4 million. Meanwhile, the Instagram page of Turning Point USA apparently gained over 2 million followers.

The post further went on claiming other statistics; the Facebook pages of Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA gained more than 3 million and 2 million followers, respectively. Meanwhile, the alleged spike was seen on TikTok as well. The pages of the Charlie Kirk Show and Charlie Kirk allegedly had an additional 2 million and 1.1 million followers, respectively.

On X, Kirk's account reportedly gained more than a million followers. Finally, on YouTube, Kirk and Turning Point USA allegedly witnessed more than 900K and 400K subscribers, respectively. According to reports by CNN, Erika Kirk's address was livestreamed on YouTube and has since then been viewed more than 3 million times.

Videos of Charlie Kirk's past interactions on campuses have gained attention

According to CNN reports, since Charlie Kirk's demise, a number of his videos from his past interactions with young people on campuses have been going viral on social media platforms. The outlet reported that these videos had been attracting a lot of new audience as well.

The most recent video, named "Charlie Kirk Hands Out Huge L's at University of California San Diego" has now been viewed over 4 million times, from about 300K views prior to the assassination last week. Similarly, another video titled "Charlie Kirk Crushes Woke Lies at Michigan State" witnessed a surge of crossing a million views from just 250K at first.

The outlet also shed light on the type of comments seen under a lot of these videos. The comments reportedly were more mournful in nature than those expressing anger and disagreement. On Saturday, Alex Clark, the host of a wellness podcast for Turning Point USA, revealed that there had been a surge in requests to release new chapters.

Clark wrote,

"If everyone requesting to start a TPUSA chapter right now follows through and does it…there will be a chapter in every town in America just about, These numbers we're seeing on our end are unreal. Charlie would be ecstatic."

Tyler Robinson had been arrested as the suspected assassin in Charlie Kirk's shooting. Law enforcement officials, however, have still not determined a solid motive behind the case. This led to speculations and conspiracy theories all across social media platforms. According to Al Jazeera, many politicians have been speculating on the motive behind the shooting of the political activist.

The case is currently an ongoing investigation. Further information is to be updated.