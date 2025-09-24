Cardi B responds to claims of being planted to target Nicki Minaj, leaving internet divided

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Social media has been swirling with rumors about a brewing tension between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, drawing massive attention from fans and pop culture observers alike. The guesswork got hotter on social media with posts claiming that Cardi B was set up or 'planted' to target Nicki Minaj. In a new talk, Cardi B spoke up about it, facing the rumors straight on and sharing her view that's been all over the web.

Cardi B says her success was always about passion, not rivalry

In a new chat on Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi B addressed the speculations that say she got into music to beat or mess up other singers' professional lives. She made it clear that all she cared about was following her dream and getting famous by her own rules. Cardi B pointed out that fights or conflicts do come up between people, but such disagreements should not be misconstrued as part of a larger agenda.

She stressed that her rise was the result of her own dedication, investment, and sticking to it, way before she was officially signed, making it clear that she was meant to make it big, regardless of external influences.

She said:

"People have made this whole story that I came into the industry to like take over somebody's career or like make them think. But it's like I never thought about. I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do. That's all things. Sometimes people just don't get along with each other, and if they don't get along with each other, it's no more like but because somebody from the higher ups wanted to make and destroy and this and that."

She continued saying:

"No, this is what I was destined for. I was destined to become this. Whether no matter who signed me, no matter what, I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper, no matter what. Because this is what I invested my time with, invested my own money with. Like before I got signed, I was investing my money. It's nothing more than just people didn't get along with each other, and that's just that."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went viral, the internet was buzzing. While some supported her, others weren't impressed by her explanation. Here are some fans' reactions:

"She wasn't looking to take down Nicki, WE was looking to take down Nicki," a user commented.

"If they wanted to destroy a certain female rappers career and 'replace' her TRUST me it would’ve happened a long time ago!," another user commented.

"It's wild she said she just wanted to be famous instead of wanting to be a rapper or a musician," a netizen expressed.

"Can she let it rest. Focus on your album, talk about your inspirations, talk about why you love music and why your new music is special to you. Nicki isn’t going to address you again. So let the whole darn thing rest now," another netizen commented.

"She's starting to lie more than Bigfoot I see," another user commented.

"She's confused. Nobody said that she wasn't supposed to be anything. Ppl have done stuff to purposely attack Nicki and in several ways and has been since before Cardi was even a thought," a user wrote.

