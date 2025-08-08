“Don't cry about it”: Cardi B responds to backlash over alleged fatphobia following 3XL merch joke

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B responded to backlash over her comments about 3XL merchandise sizing during a recent Instagram Live. While talking about box set sales for her upcoming album, the rapper mentioned how the larger sizes sold out.

She explained that 3XL sizes had a greater demand than they had planned for, which caused them to sell out sooner than expected. During the live, she joked about her fans' sizes, and some people called her out, saying her jokes were fatphobic.

“We really underestimated the box sets,” Cardi B explained on Instagram Live. “So the box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f*cks—clearly you guys are fat as f*ck, no Chick-fil-A for y'all.”

“Now, knowing that my fans is fat—I can't even make fun of fat people no more," she added. "Don't call me fatphobic, y'all, ‘cause everybody make fun of my BBL.”

After the backlash, Cardi B talked back on Instagram Live to address the criticism. She explained that her sense of humor often pokes fun at different topics and people, even herself, and said her comments weren't meant to be taken. She pointed out that she has been the target of jokes about her own body, her cosmetic surgeries, and she has learned not to let those remarks bother her.

"It's never that serious," she said. "Don't cry about it. Listen, people make fun of my BBL all the time ... It got to the point that when people talk sh*t about my body I don't even care no more. You want to know why? 'Cause I'm content with how I look and I'm not laying on that table no more. I'm 33 and I'm old as f*ck and I got sh*t to do."

Cardi B said she's now at a place where she feels good about how she looks and doesn't see the need to get more surgery. External comments about her body, she shared, don’t hit her anymore. Instead, she focuses on being happy with herself over worrying about what others think.

Cardi B addresses body-related rumors and defends her humor

This is not the first time Cardi B has talked about rumors or gossip regarding her body. Last month, she addressed an accusation spreading online. It claimed NFL player Stefon Diggs broke up with her because of the smell from her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery. Cardi dismissed it, pointing to her hygiene habits and her past as a dancer.

Cardi often speaks on social media and uses live videos to talk about topics tied to her life and career. While her recent remarks have stirred discussions among fans and critics, she says the comments come from her sense of humor and are not meant to be taken as harmful.