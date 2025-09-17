"I've been putting in all this work, but I’m creating a baby too": Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cardi B has officially revealed that she is expecting her fourth child, marking her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The Grammy-winning rapper shared the news in a Wednesday (Sept. 17) sit-down with Gayle King on the CBS Mornings episode, where she was promoting her next album, Am I The Drama, which is set for release on Friday (Sept. 19).

The 31-year-old affirmed that her baby will be born in February 2026, just before the start of her Little Miss Drama tour, noting that she has been juggling music and pregnancy simultaneously.

She said:

I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs... I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Cardi B is already a mom to three kids with her estranged husband Offset: 7-year-old Kulture, 3-year-old Wave, and their youngest, Blossom.

Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs after months of rumors

Cardi B has ended weeks of speculation by announcing that she is going to have her fourth kid - and her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Whispers about a possible pregnancy had been around since the beginning of the summer, with fans looking at her fashion choices and public appearances for hints. The speculation grew a lot during her big civil assault trial, where her looks in court made many wonder online if she was hiding a bump.

While Cardi first played with the buzz by showing a padded stomach to keep things a mystery, the real story is now out: she was already expecting at that time, but not as far along as many thought. With her baby's arrival expected in February, the Grammy-winning rapper's announcement ends months of gossip and starts a new period in her life with Diggs.

