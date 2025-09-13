"Fighting for a solution": Ariana Grande addresses scalpers hoarding her tour tickets and reassures fans that she’s working on the situation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Ariana Grande performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Ariana Grande's return to the spotlight has sparked a major buzz, with her new songs and high-profile role in Wicked making her one of pop's top stars. So, when she revealed plans for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine arena tour, excitement surged as fans scrambled to secure tickets. But the announcement soon turned into a point of frustration online.

Even with the first thrill, many followers were left empty-handed or shocked by high prices, after seats sold out in record time. Now, social sites are full of complaints as frustrated fans share their issues over the ticketing mess.

Ariana Grande has publicly addressed the surge of ticket resellers for her upcoming tour. She went on her Instagram Story, telling fans she and her team are on it, looking for ways to fix this.

She stressed her dedication to resolving the issue, sharing that she has used all her spare time pushing for a fairer ticket share. Ariana Grande acknowledged the frustration among fans and vowed to work on getting more tickets for them, thanking fans for waiting and being so understanding. She wrote:

"Hi, my angels, I have been on set all week, but I wanted to let you know that what's been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention, and of course, I am incredibly bothered by it. I've been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. i hear you, and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs. its not right. i just wanted you to know that my team and i see it and that i care very much and we will do, and are doing everything we can. i love you all so much and thank you for your patience and understanding."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, social media was buzzing. Netizens praised Ariana for her kind gesture.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"it's really not her fault and unfortunately there’s nothing she can do," a user commented.

"It's good that this situation is being resolved," another user commented.

"Ticket resellers ruin it for real fans every time," a netizen commented.

"Resellers ruin every era of touring, but Ariana stepping in personally shows she knows how much this means to her supporters. If she cracks the code, it could set a new standard for artists everywhere ngl," another netizen commented.

"Ariana Grande being sweet and caring for her fans is the best thing ever not all artists do that," a user expressed.

"she's such a diva and a queen for addressing this," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!