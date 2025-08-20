"A giant red flag": Love Is Blind: UK fans call out Billy for trying to police Ashleigh's food choices

Billy from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 released episodes 5-8 on August 20, 2025. The segment focused on couples living together and testing their compatibility outside the pods.

While some eased through the process, others struggled, including Billy and Ashleigh, who could not see eye to eye on food.

In episode 6, the pair clashed when Billy attempted to police Ashleigh's food choices.

While he preferred following a strict, clean, and regular diet without any compromise, Ashleigh was more flexible with her meals.

As a result, every time Ashleigh mentioned buying cheese, cake, or even onions, essentially anything that deviated from his food routine, Billy protested, reminding her of how many calories each item contained.

Billy's behavior disappointed the Love Is Blind: UK fans, as they saw Ashleigh feeling guilty for eating certain things.

They disapproved of Billy's opinion, wondering why he would not let his partner eat whatever she wanted, as one commented:

"Ashleigh getting emotional over the food shop is the most relatable thing I’ve seen on this show. Tbf though Billy was a giant red flag during that and I would have cried too."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans criticized Billy for trying to persuade Ashleigh to change her eating habits.

"Not Billy being on a military diet and my cysta Ashleigh is crying for a piece of cake. Oh she’s in jail," a fan wrote.

"Billy was horrible to Ashleigh with the whole food shopping thing, she shoulda told him to f**k off sorry," another posted.

"So billy cant control himself when there is “unhealthier” food cause he just eats whatever is there so SHE has to compromise AGAIN and cook and eat whatever he does?" a user reacted.

Other fans of Love Is Blind: UK expressed a similar sentiment.

"I'm sorry but Billy is giving disordered eating. The way this man cannot cope with a slice of cake being in his house and being pissy about her food choices. I am so rooting for Ashleigh to stand her ground. Controlling your partners food is not it," one netizen wrote.

"Why can’t Ashleigh and Billy’s weekly food shop be a mix of what they both want? She can buy herself some cake, she doesn’t need him policing her food choices," one X user reacted.

"Billy talking about soldiers but you are dealing with your wife-to-be. You having a strict diet has NOTHING to do with her. She's not telling him to eat cake. I feel like he doesn't want certain things in the house because he might have it," another posted.

Tensions escalate between Ashleigh and Billy in episode 6 of Love Is Blind: UK Season 2

As soon as Ashleigh and Billy started grocery shopping, the latter made it clear that he followed a strict diet.

When Ashleigh picked up a bag of potatoes, saying she could make "good homemade chips," Billy mentioned that he disliked eating anything "saturated in oils."

She then went over to the aisle with cheese, asking Billy if they should get some.

"For me, this, it is a treat. But I would tend to stay away from it because it is high in fat and quite, I don't know, calorific as well," he said.

It prompted Ashleigh to ask the Love Is Blind: UK star how he shopped with his ex-wife.

Billy explained that they were both "very individualized" because he was a "snacker" and would eat whatever was available.

Ashleigh's attempt to purchase onions was also thwarted as Billy stated that his weekly shop consisted of mince, broccoli, and rice.

She noted that she struggled to follow a routine with food and would not want to eat mince, broccoli, and rice every day.

Billy was shocked when Ashleigh walked over to the cake section, calling it "heaven."

He immediately pointed out that one slice was about 600 calories, hoping she would change her mind.

The Love Is Blind: UK star refused to buy the cake, but Ashleigh stood her ground, saying she would get the snacks if she wanted to.

In the following episode, she sat down with Billy and recalled how she used to be bullied as a child because of her weight.

It was then that she started using "food in a positive light" to put weight on.

Consequently, she struggled to understand Billy's opinion of food.

After hearing that, the Love Is Blind: UK alum agreed to be more flexible and adapt to her choices.

Stay tuned for more updates.