“You had this BB Buyoff power”- Big Brother host Julie whacks Zach for not using his advantage

Zach from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@zcorn_29)

Episode 18 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 14, 2025. It saw Zach getting eliminated after fighting against Vince. It all started under Ava's Head of Household reign. She saw Vince and Zach as threats since the beginning, so she put them on the chopping block, alongside Keanu.

She chose to put Keanu on the block because every Head of Household had been nominating him for the past four weeks, so in doing so, Ava wouldn't have spoiled alliances with anyone. Everyone knew Zach had a secret power, which allowed him to save himself from the eliminations.

However, he didn't use it for multiple reasons and was evicted from the season. In his exit interview, when Julie mentioned that he could have saved himself with it, she whacked him with the content cards in her hand.

"You had this BB Buyoff power, but you chose not to use (it)," said Julie.

What else happened in Big Brother season 27 contestant Zach's exit interview?

Mentioning the rules of Zach's power, Julie noted he won this special power in the premiere episode, and it allowed him to save himself from the block. In the said episode, he found $10,000, which he could have given to Ava in return for his safety.

His power came with certain rules, like he could only use it after the Power of Veto was done, and the Head of Household at the time couldn't refuse the transaction. Katherine won the Power of Veto this week and decided against using it to save anyone.

The majority of the house was gunning for Vince, this included people like Rachel, Morgan, Ashley, and Kelley. They were the members of the girl alliance who would also bring in their other allies to support them. This made Zach think that he wasn't going to go home that week. Plus, he still had the chance to win the BB Blockbuster to save himself, but he failed there.

He couldn't use his power after BB Blockbuster was played, so he had to face the inevitable. He said in his exit interview that he also didn't want to be selfish by letting someone from his alliance take his place on the chopping block.

He sacrificed his power for Morgan, Ava's next target, whom she would have put up if Zach had been saved. Morgan would have received the votes to get evicted, so Zach thought it was rather safe for him to stand on the block. In the live feeds section of the season, he told Morgan that he didn't want her to go up as a replacement, so he wouldn't use his power.

He told Julie that he didn't use his power also because he didn't think he was going home this week. He thought there was a huge gap in votes between him and Vince, but he was blindsided. He also stated that he didn't want to save himself, knowing that one of his allies would be his replacement.

In the Big Brother interview, he told the viewers that he didn't regret his decision and was grateful for the experiences he had while on the show. Zach got to go home with the $10,000 he didn't use, an amount not many evictees get to go home with.

Stay tuned for more updates.