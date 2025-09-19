"Would never talk bad": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi on Ron attending her child's gender reveal

Cast members of The Jersey Shore (Image via Getty)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 witnessed several milestones, including Snooki’s store opening, also virtually meeting her birth mom, and JWOWW releasing her first movie, Devon. After an emotionally charged season that saw the cast members venture to Jamaica, it all led back to Seaside Heights.

The finale episode saw the cast members under one roof for the first time in the revival’s history as they all celebrated the hit franchise’s 15th anniversary.

Owner Danny Merk took this opportunity to transform the Shore Store into a nostalgic awards show and soiree, as this was the same venue where the crew worked over those early summers.

The cast recently sat down for a reunion interview, with Sammi being asked about her former partner, Ron. Viewers might remember Sammi was in an on-off relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz Magro.

It was a rocky relationship as the pair finally called it quits for good following the series finale. Sammi was recently asked about Ron in the reunion interview, to which she replied:

"Would never talk bad"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi opened up about Ron in the cast reunion

During the cast reunion interview, Ron was asked about how he felt when Sammi acknowledged him in the show, to which Ron admitted that it was kind of nice as he could see some growth, and it helped them both to move forward.

Sammi also acknowledged the question, saying that she just wanted to get it out of the way, as it felt so weird. However, Sammi and Vinny got into a small argument in the reunion interview.

Sammi was also asked about Ron being present at her gender reveal party. She explained that Ron is part of the friends group, so" it is what it is."

Giancola was expecting her first child with fiancé Justin May this August, admitting to calling the surprise appearance "an awkward situation she didn’t plan".

In an early interview with The New York Post, Sammi said,

“It was basically like, he is part of the cast. I didn’t really have a choice with that. He’s just a part of the group, and I’m not going to exclude him. Like if he’s there, he’s there."

How long did Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro date?

Sammi Giancola and Ortiz-Magro earlier dated when the two were in their early 20s. The relationship went on for five years, from 2009 to 2014, but the pair finally parted ways for good.

The two had earlier faced a tumultuous relationship. Ronnie also made headlines after being arrested for several allegations of domestic violence.

Later, he decided to step away from filming the show to focus on his well-being. He was away from the limelight for almost three years.

Sammi later made her comeback in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2023 as she reunited with her former roommates for the first time after many years.

Watch all the episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8/7c exclusively on MTV. Stay tuned for more updates.