Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike and Lauren plan to host an engagement party for Sammi and Justin

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola hosts at The Pool After Dark (Image via Getty)

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 episode 13, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino decided to organize an engagement party for Sammi Giancola and her fiancé, Justin May. The idea was introduced after emotional conversations surrounding Sammi and Justin’s ongoing IVF journey.

Lauren reflected on her own past experiences with fertility, which led her and Mike to plan a gathering intended to support Sammi and Justin while also celebrating their relationship milestone.

Mike and Lauren plan a surprise celebration for Sammi and Justin’s engagement on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Sammi and Justin discuss their IVF journey

Sammi was shown speaking openly with Justin about how the group’s trip activities provided them with a momentary distraction from the challenges of IVF. She explained that the day was something they "really needed” because it allowed her and Justin to forget about the difficulties they were facing with IVF.

She continued by emphasizing how the positive experience temporarily lifted their spirits. She said,

“We've kind of been, like, down a little bit or not so positive about things lately, so it was just so nice to have, like, that. We lifted and just be in the moment with everybody.”

Sammi also mentioned the importance of moving forward with optimism, expressing that she was eager about what awaited them in the coming day.

Lauren reflects on her past experience

Lauren connected with Sammi’s struggles by recalling her own fertility challenges with Mike. While discussing Sammi and Justin’s current treatments, Lauren stated,

“Sammy and Justin going through all of this right now. The treatments alone and the shots and the doctors is extremely hard.”

A flashback in the episode showed Lauren explaining her personal history, sharing that she became pregnant the night Mike returned home but experienced a miscarriage about six and a half to seven weeks later. Speaking to Mike, she summarized her perspective by saying that she understood what Sammi was going through.

Lauren also shared her thoughts on the value of being open about such experiences, saying in her confessional that hearing other people’s stories "helped" her during her own journey.

Her conversations with Sammi emphasized the need for understanding and encouragement, as she reassured her that she was already "doing everything" possible in her situation.

Planning the engagement party

After reflecting on their shared experiences, Lauren suggested celebrating Sammi and Justin’s engagement as a way to uplift them during their IVF journey. She explained that the "IVF journey is so different" and exhausting, which made it important to celebrate their engagement and love. Lauren emphasized wanting them to feel supported and concluded by suggesting they throw an engagement party.

Mike agreed with the plan and expressed that they should take responsibility for organizing it. He emphasized that they had gone through "similar" challenges in the past and managed to overcome them.

He further explained the importance of keeping Sammi and Justin in good spirits. In his confession, Mike said,

“It is very important to keep Sam and Justin's spirits up, all right? And let them know that they are loved so that when they do the nasty hippity dippity, all is well in the universe. You feel me? And if you deserve it, the universe is going to serve it.”

Lauren then made it clear that the plan should remain undisclosed to the couple, emphasizing to Mike that it needed to stay a secret.

