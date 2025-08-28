"A good-hearted person" – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina reflects on the support of Uncle Nino during her emotional journey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Angelina Pivarnick attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Angelina Pivarnick’s connection with Uncle Nino was once again on display during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8, episode 14. The cast gathered at the original Seaside Heights shore house for a surprise engagement party hosted by Mike and Lauren Sorrentino in honor of Sammi Giancola and Justin May.

The rest of the cast members attended, including Vinny Guadagnino’s uncle, Nino. Amid the event, Angelina’s conversations with him and flashbacks to earlier moments highlighted the support he has given her through relationship struggles and personal loss. She said,

"Uncle Nino's a really good guy under all the craziness and the wine and all that. Put that aside, right? Uncle Nino's a good-hearted person."

Angelina Pivarnick opens up about Uncle Nino’s role in her journey on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Shared conversations across vacations

At the party, Angelina greeted Nino by asking how he was. Nino replied that he was fine and asked about her. Angelina responded the same.

In her confessional, she explained that she loves Uncle Nino, adding that he is misunderstood like her, and that during vacations, they bond.

In a flashback, Angelina mentioned that Nino had also been divorced, and he answered that it had happened a couple of times.

She asked if it had been hard or if he was simply done, and Nino said he was "done, done." In another confessional, Angelina remarked,

"It's crazy that Vinny's uncle has got such a level head when it comes to relationships."

Another flashback showed Angelina admitting that she "wears the pants" in every relationship. Nino agreed with her point and explained that this dynamic often happened because her partners were timid and allowed it.

When she acknowledged his observation, he added that sometimes she might need someone to firmly take the lead.

Guidance on current struggles

During the engagement party, Nino asked her what was going on. Angelina responded that it did not matter anymore and that she did not want to talk about it.

When Nino pressed further and asked if it was over, she said it did not matter. He reminded her that "it matters." In her confessional, Angelina shared,

"He has seen my struggles throughout the years and he knows me. He gives me the best advice, honestly. I wish he was my uncle."

Their conversation continued when Nino asked if Angelina was still living with her partner. She explained that they were no longer living together and described how the situation had played out as very sad.

In a flashback, Mike Sorrentino asked if she was still talking to the man she had been seeing, and Angelina said she was not.

Mike then questioned if the man had moved out, to which Angelina confirmed he had completely moved out.

Remembering Peanut and moving forward

Angelina spoke to Nino about the loss of her dog, saying that putting Peanut down was the worst day of her life. In a flashback, Snooki read her post describing how Peanut had brought love into her life and how thankful she was, while Deena noted that Angelina would not be okay.

At the party, Angelina recalled being in tears as her partner arrived without showing concern. Nino reacted by angrily calling the partner a pest, while Angelina said he insisted he had shown up, though she felt he was not truly there for her. Nino responded,

"That's painful, that was umm, with my dog. It's painful."

In another flashback, Deena asked Angelina if she was seeing anyone. Angelina responded that there were people who should have been present but were not, and that she would never forget what they did.

Back at the party, Nino advised her to move forward and focus on what she needed to do. Angelina agreed, explaining that she was trying to enjoy the vacation, noting it was the first time she was doing it on her own. In her confessional, she said,

"My divorce was f**king messy. And then now 2.0, that brekaup is messy as f*ck. I mean, they're all messy."

Stay tuned for more updates.