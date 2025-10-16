The Challenge 41 episode 12 recap: A surprise twist and clever bluff leave one duo blindsided at elimination

The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@thechallenge)

Episode 12 of MTV’s The Challenge 41 featured a twist that determined the next team to face elimination. Contestants had the opportunity to “stake a claim” on a player other than their own partner, affecting the nominations.

Gabe Wai previously staked a claim on Nany Gonzalez, which forced him to compete against her partner, Justin Hinsley, in a one-on-one challenge. Justin won the race to complete a puzzle, while Gabe and Jonna were automatically sent to elimination, losing to Aviv Melmed and Yeremi Hykel.

In this episode, Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor were blindsided by a strategic bluff, which led to their nomination and eventual elimination challenge.

Episode 12 highlights on The Challenge 41

The daily challenge: “The Running Man” inspired race

Contestants competed in a daily challenge inspired by the Paramount film, “The Running Man.” Each team had to retrieve a key from TJ Lavin, race to a container, get into a car, drive to a workstation, use power tools to access a tracking device, and deliver it to the finish line before it self-destructed.

The containers were secured with chains and rope, causing delays for some teams. Olivia Kaiser and Will Gagnan experienced coordination issues, leading to frustration between them, as Olivia yelled, “Will, come on!” Nany Gonzalez and Justin Hinsley also struggled with the stick-shift car.

Aviv Melmed and Yeremi Hykel completed the course first, followed by Michaela Bradshaw and Cedric Hodges in second, and Olivia Kaiser and Will Gagnan in third. Derrick Kosinski and Dee Valladares finished last, which automatically placed them in the elimination arena.

Strategic bluff affects nominations

Before elimination nominations, TJ Lavin asked if anyone wanted to stake a claim. Leroy Garrett and Sydney Segal orchestrated a plan to make it appear that Aneesa Ferreira and Jake Cornish were being targeted, creating a perception of safety for Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor.

Theo fell for the plan and did not stake a claim. As a result, he and Adrienne were voted into the arena. Leroy’s conversation with Aneesa was overheard by Theo, Adrienne, and Olivia, which contributed to the team’s decision to remain passive when asked by TJ Lavin.

The elimination: “Bad Dreams” pillow fight

The elimination challenge, titled “Bad Dreams,” required teams to sit on wooden beams and strike each other with pillows until one player fell into the water. Each match consisted of five rounds. If a player dropped their pillow first, they lost the round.

In the first round, Derrick Kosinski fell quickly into the water. Dee Valladares and Adrienne Naylor continued in subsequent rounds, but Adrienne lost her balance and fell. Derrick repeatedly lost to Theo Campbell, while Dee held her team together during the rounds.

The teams ended in a tie, leading to a sudden-death round between Theo and Derrick. Both stood on the beams and continued the pillow fight. Derrick eventually fell, resulting in Theo and Adrienne winning the elimination. TJ Lavin confirmed the outcome, stating that Derrick and Dee were eliminated from the competition.

Contestants remaining

After this episode, the remaining contestants in The Challenge 41 included Aviv Melmed, Yeremi Hykel, Justin Hinsley, Nany Gonzalez, Dee Valladares, Derrick Kosinski, Theo Campbell, Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser, and Adrienne Naylor.

The list also included America Lopez, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Ben Davis, Cedric Hodges, Jake Cornish, Leo Dionicio, Michaela Bradshaw, Sydney Segal, Turbo Çamkıran, and Will Gagnan.

This episode highlighted the impact of the staking-a-claim twist and strategic planning on nominations, resulting in Theo and Adrienne facing the elimination challenge, while Derrick and Dee were eliminated following the “Bad Dreams” pillow fight.

Stay tuned for more updates.