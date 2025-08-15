Why were the Fortnite servers down? Developer Epic Games issues statement after players face login issues

Fortnite users started facing login and other issues as they tried to play (Image via Getty)

Fortnite recently responded to the login issues that occurred on August 14, 2025. Notably, thousands of users reported outages in the evening hours, and the company has now shared a statement on the latest update on social media.

The users were additionally dealing with another problem during matchmaking, which was showing an error as soon as people attempted to start another game, as stated by North Jersey.

The company initially replied through X a few hours after users started facing trouble, saying that they were investigating the matter from their end. The video game platform also mentioned that they were trying to get everything back to normal.

In a post shared on August 15, 2025, the gaming platform confirmed that the login issue had been resolved, saying that it had happened because of some problems in the server.

“We’re seeing players able to log back in now for most platforms, with the exception of PlayStation and are working restore server health to normal for everyone to log in and matchmake as normal again. We’ll continue updating you as we bring everything back online”, the company wrote.

However, the circumstances leading to server issues were not revealed by the company. This was followed by another post, where Fortnite expressed gratitude to the users, adding that they would continue looking at the ongoing issues to ensure that they are also resolved at one point. Apart from that, they had an update for PlayStation users, as they said:

“Back to bug-squashing! PlayStation players can now log-in again and all servers are back to normal.”

While sharing the updates through the website of Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite, the company said that two more games were impacted because of the login problems, which include Rocket League and Fall Guys. The website also shows that all the systems are operational, as of this writing.

Epic Games was dealing with another problem on the same day

As mentioned, Fortnite’s login problems started on August 14, affecting more than 7,000 users, according to North Jersey. Apart from this, Epic Games had to deal with another problem, which was mentioned as “EOS Developer Analytics Not Visible” on the website.

The issue happened on the same day when the login and matchmaking problems began. The website described the problem as a situation where the Game Analytics graphs do not fill up the required information in the EPOS DevPortal. The company shared an update a few hours later, saying that the problem was resolved.

While users were able to log in without facing any disruption, Epic Games shared an update, saying that they would go through a maintenance process on August 18, 2025. The company confirmed that the process will start at 6 a.m. UTC, and three services, including lobbies, sessions, and achievements, will not be available to the users.

“We expect (our built-in) retry functionality to limit the impact of this disruption, but achievement unlock notifications and session/invites may fail”, Epic Games wrote.

The platform has undergone the same process earlier this month for Rocket League Sideswipe. No other issues have been reported before Thursday, August 14, until the login problems happened with the users.

Apart from Fortnite, Epic Games has developed other games like Unreal, Gears of War, and Infinity Blade. It has been active for more than 30 years and was originally established by Tim Sweeney.