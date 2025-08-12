Why did Jimmy Kimmel secure Italian citizenship after Trump’s victory?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

On Sarah Silverman's podcast on Friday, comedian Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he recently secured Italian citizenship. In the podcast, they talked about politics and how more people are looking into other citizenship choices under President Donald Trump's second term. Silverman noted that many people in her group were contemplating where they might relocate and seek new citizenship. In Silverman's words:

"A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship?"

Famous faces, like Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres, left the US last fall following Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

Jimmy Kimmel reveals Italian citizenship amid renewed Trump criticism

In the same podcast, Kimmel confirmed his Italian citizenship and stressed that things could get even worse under the Trump administration. In his words:

"I did get Italian citizenship. What's going on [with Trump] is as bad as you thought it was gonna be. It’s so much worse; it's just unbelievable. I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be."

Jimmy Kimmel, who often aims digs at Donald Trump, was the main target of Trump's latest blow. The President hinted that Jimmy Kimmel Live might be the next show to get cut, just like CBS chose to end Stephen Colbert's The Late Show.

Kimmel fires back at Trump as Rosie O'Donnell vows to stay abroad until administration ends

Kimmel shot back:

"I'm hearing you're next. Or maybe it's just another wonderful secret."

This was in reference to a July 17 Wall Street Journal post that allegedly said Trump once sent a letter to Jeffrey Epstein for a 2003 birthday book. At the same time, actress Rosie O'Donnell, who often criticizes Trump, told Variety she won't return from Ireland, where she relocated after Trump's 2016 win, until "this administration is completely finished" and, from her perspective, "accountable for their crimes."

On the same podcast, Jimmy Kimmel talked about political splits. He shed light on why people should rethink their views again. He shared that he does not have any grudge against the former Trump fans or followers who now pick the other side. The comedian pointed out how stars like Joe Rogan get hit hard for changing their minds, and rejected the idea of shutting people out due to their 'past beliefs.' He made it clear that taking accountability for your actions is rare, but he made sure that the "door has to stay open" for those set to change.

