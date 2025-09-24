Did Jimmy Kimmel's show not air in Arizona and Washington DC? Nick Sortor's tweet explained

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was back on air from Tuesday, many nearly 70 ABC affiliate stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group or Nexstar Media Group, didn't air it. In a statement issued by Sinclair, they said that they'd be "preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming."

Meanwhile, a tweet posted by investigative journalist and podcast host, Nick Sortor, claimed that the show was unavailable for viewing in Washington DC and Arizona. The tweet read,

"LMAO! THIS is what people in major cities across the United States (including myself) see when they attempt to watch Jimmy Kimmel. I'm in Phoenix, but Kimmel is also blacked out at my home in Washington, DC. AMAZING 🤣"

Meanwhile, an article by USA Today mentioned the list of the ABC-affiliates on Nexstar and Sinclair's websites, that avoided airing the show. The ABC-affiliates on Sinclair include WJLA, based in Washington, DC. However, the list did not include any ABC-affiliate based in Phoenix Arizona.

The tweet further received more than 110K views as well as over 5.8K likes, since the time it was uploaded, on Tuesday, September 23. For the unversed, the show was taken off air after a monologue was read out by Jimmy Kimmel, regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Jimmy Kimmel talked about the suspension in his monologue on the show on Tuesday

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the suspension of his show during the Tuesday episode, which also was his comeback episode. At one point, he said that he never intended to mock Charlie Kirk's assassination. Kimmel continued,

"You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... I don't think there's anything funny about it."

Kimmel further stated that his show wasn't important, but what was actually important was a country that permitted airing such a show. Kimmel then took a jab at President Donald Trump accusing him of "doing his best" to get the show canceled, only to apparently encourage more people to watch it.

According to NBC News, part of the Tuesday episode was made available on YouTube, for the viewers. At one point, Kimmel opened up about his tension with the Disney executives. He admitted that he was not happy that they took his late-night show off air and he also made them aware of the same.

During Tuesday's show, Jimmy Kimmel went about thanking a few right-wing figures for standing up against the show's suspension. This list included Ben Shapiro, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Rand Paul. Kimmel then continued,

"Maybe the silver lining from this is we found one thing we can agree on... Let's stop letting these politicians tell us what they want and tell them what we want."

This decision of Disney to bring back the show has received mixed reactions. While many netizens celebrated it, some did not seem to have liked it.

As for the places where the late-night show was not aired, the list includes Amarillo, Chattanooga, Columbus, Dayton, Eureka, Portland, Seattle, Augusta, Panama City, Dothan, Watertown, Billings, and a lot more.