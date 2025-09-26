Who went home on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 episode 1? Details explored

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 (Image via Fox)

Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test began on September 25, 2025, with 18 celebrity recruits arriving in Morocco to face the course.

The opening episode followed their first day as the staff divided them into teams and pushed them through demanding tasks, from helicopter rappels to hauling supplies uphill.

The format remained strict, with no votes or eliminations decided by others; only personal withdrawal or medical removal was permitted.

By the end of episode 1, Brittany Cartwright became the first recruit to go home after she was unable to continue during the uphill supply challenge with Team Bravo.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 premiere elimination explained

Recruits were divided as introductions were made

The season opened with 18 participants anticipating the challenges ahead. Brittany Cartwright explained her reason for joining, saying she wanted to prove wrong those who doubted her.

She shared that she had found the strength to leave a toxic relationship where she was once told she could never make it “far.”

The Drill Sergeant staff introduced the recruits to the intensity of the course. Foxy, a Director of Staff and former Special Boat Service officer, told them,

"The recruits will understand what it feels like to operate behind enemy lines and how horrific it can get."

The recruits were divided into two groups: Team Bravo, under DS Foxy, and Team Alpha, under DS Billy and Rudy. Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia were placed in separate groups, with Gia noting that she faced many critics but respected her mother deeply.

Andrew East entered the course alongside his wife, Shawn Johnson East, while others, such as Kody Brown and Jussie Smollett, shared their own motivations for taking part.

First challenges push physical limits

The first challenges tested both fear and strength. Recruits had to rappel from a helicopter before hauling heavy supplies uphill.

During the rappel, Gia struggled on her descent, while Brittany also had difficulty and became stuck, resulting in a failed attempt.

Nick Young, though afraid of heights, completed his descent with his eyes closed, which was marked against him by the staff.

Kody Brown reflected on his motivation, explaining that doing "hard things" defines what it means to be a man and serves as proof of who he is. Meanwhile, Johnny Manziel described his participation as a way to face his past mistakes:

"I self-sabotaged my football career. I want to prove that I possess the ability to fight my demons."

The haul task required Team Alpha to move bags of grain uphill while Team Bravo carried 800 lbs of supplies. Team Alpha completed the task first and earned transport to the barracks, while Team Bravo had to run the distance.

First one to exit the competition

During Team Bravo’s run, Brittany Cartwright fell behind and struggled with exhaustion. She admitted that she felt like she would “pass out” before deciding she could not continue.

Although she expressed reluctance to be the first to leave, she formally withdrew, making her the first elimination of the season.

Upon reaching the barracks, Foxy confirmed her exit to the group by stating that recruit “#1 Brittany” was already out of the course. This left 17 recruits remaining by the end of the premiere.

The episode closed with further tests, including a sudden late-night drill that involved punishing exercises and water immersion. Billy reminded the recruits that endurance would be tested daily:

"Every single person has a breaking point, and some people can go further than you expect."

