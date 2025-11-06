Who went home on Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Episode 7? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

At the end of Episode 7 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, chef Jon Boyd (Georgia, Blue Team) was eliminated.

After a tense night filled with raw proteins, misplaced garnishes, and mounting frustration, Jon’s performance during both the challenge and the subsequent dinner service did not meet Chef Gordon Ramsay’s expectations.

Hell’s Kitchen: Jon Boyd’s elimination







Episode 7, titled Guac-a-Mole in Hell’s Kitchen, opened with both the Red and Blue Teams facing a high-stakes Mexican cuisine challenge.

The chefs were asked to “gamble” for ingredients in a spirited “Guac-a-Mole” game before turning them into elevated Mexican dishes.

Guest judge Gabriela Cámara, the acclaimed chef behind Mexico City’s Contramar, joined Ramsay to taste the results.

By the end of the challenge, the Blue Team claimed victory 5–3, earning a poolside fiesta with Mexican-inspired dishes and spa time.

The Red Team, on the other hand, was left behind to hand-make tortillas for dinner service.

When dinner service began, the pressure quickly mounted.

Gordon Ramsay’s patience was tested early when Jayden’s lobster was overcooked on the Blue side, prompting Ramsay to shout, “It’s butter-poached, not hammered!”

Meanwhile, the Red kitchen fell apart after Cydni served raw scallops, and Ramsay questioned if losing Jada had thrown the team off their rhythm.

But the real trouble came later in the night.

On the Blue Team, Jon Boyd made a costly mistake when he topped his fries with the wrong cheese — a move Ramsay didn’t miss.

The issues snowballed when Henry sent raw pork to the pass.

Ramsay eventually reached his limit, kicking the entire Red Team out after a string of raw chicken, undercooked salmon, and missing garnishes.

Though the Blue Team lasted longer, Ramsay made it clear that he wasn’t impressed with either side’s performance.

Both teams were asked to nominate two chefs for elimination.

The Red Team nominated Alexandra and Cydni, while the Blue Team put forward Jon and Henry.

After hearing their cases, Ramsay delivered the night’s verdict — Jon Boyd was eliminated.

Ramsay didn’t mince his words, saying,



“Jon may be from the Peach State, but there was nothing peachy about his performance tonight.”



The comment underscored Ramsay’s disappointment in the Blue Team’s sloppy service, despite their earlier challenge win.

What led to Jon’s elimination

Jon’s downfall was tied to both technical mistakes and a lack of precision during dinner service.

His misstep with the garnish, using the wrong cheese, drew Gordon’s attention early.

Combined with the Blue Team’s uneven communication and raw proteins at the pass, the decision became inevitable.

While Jon had previously performed steadily in earlier episodes, Episode 7 marked a turning point.

The Mexican-themed menu required balance and adaptability, traits Ramsay has emphasized throughout Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, and the Blue Team’s execution fell short of those expectations.

In true Hell’s Kitchen fashion, one chef’s off night was enough to send them packing. Ramsay’s final words served as both a lesson and a warning to the remaining contestants: consistency counts for more than comfort.

The road ahead on Hell’s Kitchen Battle of the States

With Jon Boyd gone, the Blue Team will have to regroup quickly.

The Red Team, reeling from yet another chaotic service, faces growing pressure to prove their resilience.

The next episode teases another demanding challenge that could shake up the teams once again.

As Season 24 edges closer to its midpoint, mistakes like Jon’s will only become more costly.

The competition oh Hell's Kitchen continues to tighten, and Ramsay’s expectations, as always, remain sky-high.

Stay tuned for more updates.