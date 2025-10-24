Who is Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Chanel Iman married to? Details explored

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images for One&Only)

Chanel Iman, star of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, married Davon Godchaux in 2024 in an intimate ceremony at home. Godchaux, a defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints, joined the team in March 2025 after stints with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Iman and Godchaux met for the first time in Miami while they were spending time at a beach club in 2022. Soon after, Chanel got divorced from her former husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and went public with her romantic relationship with Godchaux at Coachella in 2022.

Chanel has two older daughters, Cassie and Cali, from her previous marriage and a daughter, Capri, with Davon, born in September 2023.

Everything to know about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Chanel Iman’s relationship with Davon Godchaux

Godchaux, who had met Chanel for the first time in May 2022 at a beach club in Miami, proposed to her in 2023 while the two were enjoying a vacation together in Capri, Italy.

Chanel had immediately agreed to get married, and they had gotten a civil ceremony done in January 2024 for their friends and family. However, they had also made plans to elope together on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea and perform another wedding ceremony in February 2024.

Godchaux posted on Instagram about how grateful he was to be able to marry his best friend and make Chanel his partner for life. He wrote,

“I will always remember this very special day as I married my best friend, my partner, my forever, and most importantly, the love of my life!”

The two of them had eloped on the yacht on February 2, 2024. Just months prior to that event, in May 2023, the couple had also welcomed a daughter together, naming her Capri. Both Chanel and Davon also have children from their previous marriages. Chanel has two girls called Cassie and Cali, and Davon has a son named Duce.

Before meeting Davon, she had been married to Sterling Shepard, whom she had met for the first time in 2016 at Victor Cruz’s birthday party.

After spending several years together and raising their two daughters, the couple split due to irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce in 2021. Their divorce proceedings got finalized in 2023, after which Chanel and Davon got together.

Davon and Chanel’s yacht ceremony was commemorated by him in a social media post where he wrote,

“I am so grateful for you each and every day, I am so happy to call you my wife for a lifetime as we continue to live this thing called LIFE.”

Stay tuned for more updates