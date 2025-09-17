Who is Deke on The Bold and the Beautiful? All you need to know

Harrison Cone (Image via Instagram/ @harrisoncone)

A new character of Deke has been introduced on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character debuted on the show on September 16, 2025. The character is portrayed by actor Harrison Cone, who was recently seen on the popular series The Summer I Turned Pretty as Davis, Taylor's college boyfriend.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Deke is portrayed as an aspiring designer who has arrived at the doors of Forrester Creations. Deke is set to be at the centre of major storylines on the show, especially relationship dynamics with his family and his love arc as a gay character on the show.

Here’s what to know about the character of Deke on The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Deke is an aspiring fashion designer and Deacon Sharpe's son. His first appearance came as a complete shock to Luna, a character who had just returned to the land of the living, when she found him at what she thought was Remy's apartment. It was quickly revealed that the two weren't just roommates but boyfriends.

Luna was surprised, especially since Remy had so recently been preoccupied with Electra. Remy opened up about his past, saying that "The closet is a complicated place," and that he had previously hoped he could hide his true self. Now, he was finally free to be with Deke. However, the new relationship faces challenges. Remy had not told Deke about his "pal," Luna, but Deke was already well aware of her and her past criminal actions. He was clearly unsettled that Remy would choose to be friends with someone like her.

As The Bold and the Beautiful seems to be building a redemption arc for Luna, Deke is another individual she will have to win over. The show's deep history suggests a compelling backstory for Deke. He's very likely the character previously known as Eric Sharpe, the son of Deacon and the late Becky Moore. After Deacon abandoned Becky, she entrusted their son to her conniving cousin, Amber, who was married to Rick Forrester.

Deacon later fought for and won custody of the boy, and for a time, raised him with his wife, Macy Alexander. The last time viewers heard of him, he was living with his grandparents. His return as Deke on The Bold and the Beautiful offers a significant full-circle moment for long-time fans.

Who is Harrison Cone?

Harrison Cone, who has stepped into the role of Deke on The Bold and the Beautiful, is an American actor, writer, and musician from Englewood, Colorado. His passion for the performing arts began at an early age. He spent his childhood playing guitar with his father and began participating in professional theatre.

His acting career began with appearances in national commercials for major brands like Google, Pepsi, and Dr. Pepper. At 18, he made his film debut in "First Love." Since then, Harrison has appeared in several film and television projects, including a recurring role in the popular series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

His casting on The Bold and the Beautiful marks a new chapter, introducing him to the world of daytime television and its loyal fanbase. This new role is a major step in his career, and his performance is expected to bring a fresh presence to the show.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

