Who is Dancing With the Stars guest judge Flavor Flav? Details explored

Flavor Flav (Image via Getty)

Flavor Flav is a popular rapper and television personality. His real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. Flav is one of the founding members of Public Enemy, which is a rap group that has earned six Grammy Award nominations.

Other than his impressive music career, Flav has also starred in multiple reality shows on VH1, including Strange Love, Flavor of Love and The Surreal Life. Flavor of Love aired for three seasons, where the rapper looked for love.

The popularity of the show was soon followed by spin-offs, including I Love New York and I Love Money. During the third season of the reunion of Flavor of Love, the rapper proposed to Liz, who is the mother of his youngest son, Karma.

Flavor Flav recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Dancing With the Stars guest judge Flavor Flav: Career and other business ventures

Rapper Flavor Flav later appeared with his longtime fiancée, Liz, on the ABC show, Celebrity Wife Swap. With considerable success in the music and television industry, rapper Flavor Flav also ventured into the food business as Flavor Flav's House of Flavor in Las Vegas opened on his birthday in March 2012.

The rapper teamed up with Gino Harmon and Salvatore Bitonti in order to start a national franchise known as Flavor Flav's Chicken & Ribs, which opened on December 21, 2012.

The rapper is known for his one-of-a-kind style as he stood out among the members of Public Enemy, while he is often seen wearing large hats, glasses, and a sizable clock, often dangling from his neck.

During an appearance at Newport Folk Festival, the rapper sat with Stereogum and explained the reason behind his wearing the clock. Flav explained,

“We all know that God is the creator of all things in existence, and he’s also the creator of time,” responded Flav. “When it comes down to time, which is the most important element that we have in our life, there’s no other more important element in our life besides time.”

Flavor Flav shocks viewers with his scoring on Dancing With the Stars

Rapper Flavor Flav recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge and surprised viewers with his scoring method.

The rapper arrived in style, told co-hosts Alfonso and Julianne that he is hoping to see some "smoothness, preciseness" from the contestants.

While all the judges gave a proper 10 to Alix Earle, Flavour Flav gave a 9. He said,

“Yo, check this out: Honestly, I was watching your moves, you know what I'm saying. You know what I'm saying? I, the unison, you know what I'm saying? The timing was great. Y'all were so good.”

The rapper gave comedian Andy Richter a 9. The score shocked the ballroom, and that even gave Andy Richter his highest score of the season so far. Flav praised the performance as he said,

“You guys are good." Adding, "Everything was right on point."

Stay tuned for more updates.