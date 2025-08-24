Who is Billy from Love Is Blind: UK season 2? Details explored

Billy Jervis Jr.

Love is Blind: UK season 2 features all kinds of singles hoping to find the right partner in the show. One of them, Billy Jervis Jr., particularly stands out for his emotional vulnerability and unexpected challenges.

Billy is a 35-year-old army physical trainer from Bangor, Northern Ireland. He has served with the Royal Signals and now works as an instructor at the Royal Army Physical Training Corps. His role speaks of both his physical discipline and emotional resilience.

Billy is divorced, a result of a whirlwind romance that ended five years ago. Despite the chaos of modern dating, a complete minefield, as he likes to say, he remains optimistic about love.

"I think I’m single down to bad luck, I just haven’t found a connection," he says.

He firmly believes in marriage and hopes to build a fulfilling relationship established on comfort and companionship. He loved being a husband and specifically hoped to find someone who could make his heart sing- preferably with any song by Michael Bublé, his go-to at the karaoke bar.

Billy is also a pet parent of his dog named Ollie. He wants someone who can accompany him on group dates with his married friends, enjoy a pint of Guinness and build a family with him and his beloved dog.

Billy and Ashleigh on Love is Blind: UK

Billy found an instant connection with 30-year-old Ashleigh Berry upon entering the pods of Love is Blind: UK.

They discussed their divorces and family history together, which helped them become comfortable and emotionally vulnerable to each other. Their mutual respect and common history in the Armed forces further strengthened their bond.

Ashleigh Berry, a former Army Cadet, now works as a cabin crew manager and resides in Surrey, England. She revealed to Billy that her parents had separated when she was 16, and she took on the role of provider for her family.

She also shared that she hadn’t dated for over four years, as her last relationship knocked who she was.

As they open up in the pods, the two grow closer. Although Billy hesitated about her career, he admitted that it would require her to be away from home frequently. This unsettling feeling of fear was rooted in his previous relationship with a flight attendant, which fell apart due to their demanding schedules forcing them to live separately.

However, Ashleigh gave him enough reassurance about that. She is open to the idea of work opportunities in a conventional setting to build a stable relationship. She even gives him a thimble as a gift, which makes Billy admit that he loves her. He has made this affirmation ever since his divorce.

Ashleigh also responds with the same determination, and therefore, they become the first couple to get engaged on the pods. The connection deepens further as they meet in person, and an immediate chemistry develops, twirling each other with joy.

The couple later goes on a vacation to Cyprus, accompanied by never-ending joyful moments and sweet compliments. Billy says to Ashleigh that,

"You’re my type every day of the week and twice on Sundays."

Tensions surfaced in their relationship when both moved in. Ashleigh noticed that Billy struggled to step outside of his structured routine, while she was more flexible and open to change.

He even struggled with grocery shopping and food habits, so he refused to buy a dessert mix, despite Ashleigh’s insistence.

Ashleigh communicated her concerns to Billy, who acknowledged his tendency toward discipline and promised to compromise.

She mentioned that she was bullied in her childhood for being a bean-pole and then sought her refuge in food, and she doesn't want to feel guilty while eating.

By the end of the episodes so far, Billy still isn’t sure if he’ll say ‘yes’ to Ashleigh, describing himself as 50/50 about the wedding. Fans will have to wait until August 27, 2025, when the final part of the show drops, to see what happens between them.

Stay tuned for more updates.