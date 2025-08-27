Which couples got married in Love Is Blind: UK season 2? Details explored

Matt Willis and Emma Willis: Hosts of Love is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 reached its finale with Episode 10, which aired on August 27, 2025.

The weddings brought closure to weeks of conversations, doubts, and decisions for the remaining couples.

The episode opened with the conclusion of Jed and Bardha’s journey, as they stood at the altar to reveal their choices.

Each of the couples then faced the moment of deciding whether to continue their relationships outside the experiment.

With emotions running high, vows were shared and commitments were made, with some choosing to walk away and others deciding to begin married life together.

Sarover and Kal became the first couple of the season to marry, followed by Megan and Kieran, who exchanged vows and confirmed their commitment.

The final ceremony featured Ashleigh and Billy, who also said yes to each other. This meant that three couples: Sarover and Kal, Megan and Kieran, and Ashleigh and Billy, married in the finale.

By the end of the episode, viewers had a clear picture of which couples said yes, who became the first married pair of the season, and what the final outcomes were.

The finale closed an eventful season with both goodbyes and new beginnings.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 weddings and first decisions

Episode 10 of Love Is Blind: UK began with Jed and Bardha’s ceremony. Standing together at the aisle, Bardha explained that although they had grown through the experiment, they were not ready to take the next step.

She chose to say “no,” ending their relationship before marriage.

The next ceremony featured Sarover and Kal. Kal began his vows by saying,

“I wanna do these vows in the same way I spoke to you the first time I saw you.”

He went on to tell Sarover that she had all the qualities he had wanted in a wife and ended by saying, “I love you.” Sarover replied, “I love you too,” and both said “I do.” They became the first couple of Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 to marry.

After the ceremony, Sarover reflected on their journey. He said,

“The fact we fell in love, it shows love has no boundaries. True love shouldn’t and does not discriminate.”

Their wedding marked a milestone for the season, showing one of the experiment’s relationships moving successfully into marriage.

Their union also set the tone for the remainder of the episode, as other couples prepared to reveal their decisions at the altar.

Commitments and final outcomes in Love Is Blind: UK

The next wedding featured Megan and Kieran. The couple exchanged vows and both said yes. Kieran expressed his feelings by saying,

“We’re living out our fairy tale now. And Megan, you’re my happily ever after. I love you.”

Megan replied that he would always be her “one and only.” With their vows, they confirmed their marriage and commitment beyond the experiment.

The final couple to marry was Ashleigh and Billy. Despite earlier doubts, they both said yes at the altar. Their decision closed the episode with another confirmation of a relationship moving forward.

By the end of episode 10 of Love Is Blind: UK, three couples had chosen marriage: Sarover and Kal, Megan and Kieran, and Ashleigh and Billy. Jed and Bardha were the only couple who did not continue, as Bardha explained they were not ready for that step.

The season concluded with celebrations and reflections from the participants, showing the variety of outcomes the experiment created for those who entered it.

The finale highlighted both the challenges and the possibilities of the process, leaving viewers with a clear picture of how the season’s relationships ended.

