When will Sister Wives season 20 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Janelle Brown

Sister Wives season 20 returns with the Brown family more emotionally raw than ever, dealing with their struggles. It premieres on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/PT on TLC.

The cast remains the same from previous seasons, including Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown (now monogamous), and his previous wives, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Christine's husband, David Wooley. Kody is trying to adjust to the new normal and now wants to start afresh and make peace.

This season mainly focuses on the Browns rebuilding their lives together, which have broken into fragments, and all that's left is bitterness and blame. In the trailer, Kody was seen reaching out to Christine, Meri, and Janelle to apologize with all his heart, but the women didn't seem to like the idea.

Janelle admits she doesn't even want to be friends with him.

"I don’t want to talk to Kody ever again," says Christine, while Meri responds with "we are never, ever, ever getting back together."

Sister Wives season 20, more details explored

Kody, in the trailer, tells Robyn that someone contacted him about joining the family, which has led to speculations of him again entering into a polygamous marriage. Robyn was visibly unhappy upon hearing this.

Kody mentions in one scene that Robyn keeps him in line and that she would never let him do anything wrong. Christine seems jealous and hurt as her children move closer to Janelle in North Carolina.

This season of Sister Wives does give an insight into the characters' personal growth and fresh beginnings. Meri is open to the idea of speed dating, where she says that, "My love language is physical touch" to a potential suitor, and also confesses to him being handsome.

Christine is happy with her husband, David, and continues to promote her memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom, set to release on September 2, 2025. She asked David to hang out with Kody, but he refused, and they laughed it out. In the next moment, Kody and David were seen racing together.

Janelle admits that she needs to get out. Her friend encourages her to change up her hair a little bit before Janelle is seen partying in New Orleans in an attempt to get a spiritual divorce. Janelle and Meri talk about this on a video call, where Janelle says:

"We talked about the spiritual divorce, and I think I'm ready," to which Meri assures her, saying, "I love that you're doing this, Janelle."

The family's property at Coyote Pass in Arizona has once again caught the undivided attention. Kody calls everyone, mentioning someone wanting to buy a piece of that land, to which Robyn resisted by saying:

"This is bullsh*t. I'm not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair and we do this the right way. Sorry!"

Later, the footage shows the showdown with all five of them present at the Coyote Pass. Robyn expresses her frustration that there's more effort put into creating pain and hurting each other, which makes her angry.

Sister Wives is an American reality series that started on September 10, 2010, on TLC. It revolves around the lives of Kody Brown and his plural family, including his legal wife, Robyn, and his spiritual wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, along with their 18 children.

The series typically airs in weekly episodes, where the everyday lives of the whole family are documented through observational footage combined with confessional interviews in which cast members speak directly to the camera.

It was designed to break stereotypes and misconceptions around polygamy by showing a pluralistic family setup thriving with love, parenting, and everyday struggles. But in the later seasons, the polygamous marriage collapsed, with the three spiritual wives eventually taking a divorce and moving out. The whole family split became the major turning point of the show.