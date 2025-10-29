When is the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion going to air? Details explored

Chrishell Stause (Image Via Getty)

Season 9 of Selling Sunset is set to air on November 5, 2025, exactly one week after the new season premiered.

On October 29, 2025, Netflix premiered the ninth season of the show, which revisited the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, where brokers and agents mingled among multimillion-dollar listings and explosive office drama.

This reunion episode is particularly significant since Season 8 completely missed it.

The one-hour conversation might probably introduce us to the cast discussing the major incidents occurring during the season such as the aftermath of the debate stirred by the remarks of Nicole Young and the conflicts regarding Chrishell Stause's changing position in the company.

For the fans who are waiting to see the characters' argument one last time in the most ruthless manner, please note your calendars: the season aired on October 29, and the reunion will take place on November 5.

It is going to bring along, apart from unedited reflections, spontaneous moments, and even some surprises.

What to expect from the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion

The reunion episode is scheduled for November 5, 2025. The first thing to come out from it would be a heated discussion of the ongoing conflicts.

Nicole Young who was part of the cast from Season 6 made a TikTok post alleging that she was“silenced” during the reunion filming, as she had to come in early, wait all day, and get just one chance to voice out her opinion.

That uncomfortable sensation prevails and she is burning with rage and armed with arguments to fight for her side.

Then there’s the central tension between Chrishell Stause and Nicole.

In a group dinner scene captured in Season 9, Nicole repeated accusations about fellow agent Emma Hernan’s alleged affair with a married man.

Chrishell countered with accusations of Nicole’s past drug use, and Nicole shot back referencing Chrishell’s late parents:

“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, OK? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.”

That moment apparently triggered the Oppenheim twins, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, to step in and ask Nicole to leave, igniting firing-rumours which she denies.

Nicole has strongly declared that she is not going to say sorry to Chrishell.

During the Tudum interview she said she is happy with the outcome and thinks that she has already said what she wanted to say.

She still has a strong relationship with Mary Fitzgerald, but her friendship with Amanza is not the same anymore and it seems that it has come to an end for good.

The newly added Sandra Vergara, who happens to be the cousin/adoptive sister of the famous actress Sofía Vergara, will be part of the Oppenheim Group this season, infusing an already nervous and tired group with new energy and new dynamics.

To put it differently, the reunion will undoubtedly explore the pretty intricate matters regarding the participants, their comings and goings, their past discussions and non-discussions as well as the future.

With the official date now out, viewers will be looking forward to not just the deals-and-views but the real-life fallout behind the cameras.

Stay tuned for more updates.