What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9

Another episode dropped from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and fans were again left on a hook in its eighth episode, titled ‘’Last Kiss.’’ It was all about Jeremiah and Belly getting married, but a major twist was waiting ahead for them.

With Conrad’s confession at the Beach, it left Belly again torn between two brothers and left her wandering again about her decision. Even though she denied to Conrad that she had moved on, it was obvious that that was not the case.

Episode 8 kicked off with Jeremiah and his friends going on a boat with his dad, whereas Conrad stayed at the Cousins, which surprised Belly. He apologized to her for asking her to leave Jere and stay with him instead. Belly was still angry at Conrad, and Taylor confronted him, asking about the same.

Belly was looking out for a moment before the rehearsal dinner to have a chat with Jeremiah, but wasn’t able to find a moment with him. During the rehearsal dinner, Jere shared his speech, to which Adam said that he is proud of Jere and also for the decision to take up a new job in his company, which Belly didn’t have any clue about and found it weird, as he had not discussed it with her.

Belly decided to confront Jeremiah and shared with him that Conrad still has feelings for her, whereas she assures him that she loves him instead and is choosing him over Conrad. The next morning, Jere was missing, which left Belly panicking. Conrad found Jeremiah in the garden, and the duo had a huge fight over Belly and the ‘mislabelled’ envelope by Susanha. A rift had developed between the two brothers.

Later, Jeremiah meets Belly right before the wedding, and Jere opens up about how he always felt that Conrad and Belly still shared feelings for each other. The conversation got heated, and Jeremiah called off the wedding.

In the final moments of episode 8, Belly was at the Cousins packing her stuff to take a flight to Paris and continue her abroad study program. As she prepared to board her Paris flight, she caught sight of Conrad at the airport, right before the episode cut off. Things will pick up from here on in episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative, and may contain spoilers.

Possible plot from episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The previous episode made it clear that Jeremiah is out of the picture now, but left fans questioning what is now up with her and Conrad.

As Belly is now moving to Paris, the plot might bring her character to life, who was torn between the two Fisher brothers. She will take up the opportunity that she left behind when Jeremiah said that he would love it if she didn’t take it, just to stay close together and avoid a long-distance relationship after marriage. The episode will reveal whether her Paris plan will work out for her or not.

The awaited moment from episode 9 will be what conversation will Belly and Conrad share at the airport. Will they get back together or move on with their lives ahead so that things don’t get messed up further?

Steven, in episode 8, shared that he and Denise don’t share such a romantic bond, and things are not going well for them, so instead they decided to remain business partners. This news brought Taylor joy, and the upcoming episode is expected to explore their interaction and the possibility of them ending up together.

The plot will also explore Jeremiah’s life and how, after ending things with Belly, he is trying to move on. He will probably dedicate himself to working in his father’s company.

The upcoming episode will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 3, 2025.