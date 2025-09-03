Did Belly get back together with Jeremiah at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 Episode 9? Explained

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Photo:© Amazon Content Services LLC.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 puts the question front and center in Episode 9: did Belly and Jeremiah get back together? The short answer is no. In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9 moves Belly out of the ruined wedding and into Paris. She boards her flight without speaking to Conrad, while he learns via his father’s call that the wedding is off and heads back to Cousins. In Paris, Belly discovers her spot was mistakenly given away, loses her backpack, tracks it by AirTag, and falls in with a new group.

Back home, Jeremiah spirals, Steven and Taylor try to stabilize him, and Laurel checks in. The hinge is a single call on Belly’s bus to the airport: he pleads for a reset, she says she isn’t flying home yet, and the call ends badly. No reconciliation follows. The hour closes with Belly choosing to stay in Paris and Conrad told that Jeremiah needs space. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 shifts the triangle into holding mode and lines up fallout and letters for what comes next.

“Don’t f—ing call me again”: Why Belly and Jeremiah do not reunite in Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 answers the headline in the clearest way possible: there is no reunion. The episode threads two tracks until they collide on that call. At the airport, Belly boards without speaking to Conrad. In Cousins, Jeremiah drinks, Taylor and Steven walk him out, and Taylor tells Conrad he isn’t what Jeremiah needs right now, sending him back to the beach house. Belly lands in Paris, learns the program slot was taken due to an admin error, calls Laurel in tears, then chases her stolen backpack through the city. Only when she’s on a bus to the airport does she ring Jeremiah from Paris.

He says he can’t sleep and begs for a reset. She says that isn’t possible and she will stay in Paris “for a little while.” He snaps, ending the conversation with a hard line. Jeremiah stated,

“not f–king call him again.”

The scene shuts the door on a quick make-up, and the next beats reinforce that: Jeremiah later tells Conrad to leave and “never come back,” while gloating that Belly didn’t choose him either. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 leaves them apart by choice and by anger, not by misunderstanding.

“Rebuilding is always possible”: Belly picks Paris and herself

After the call, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 focuses on why Paris is not a romantic detour but a survival choice. Belly’s program place is gone, her bag is stolen, and the ring is almost lost, but she recovers the backpack with new friend Gemma’s help and is drawn into a circle that listens to her whole story. Even then, she books a flight home before making the harder decision: to stay, at least for now. The end of Episode 9 frames Paris as the active rebuilding of identity after a public implosion.

The show’s emphasis is clear: distance is necessary, and any future choice between the Fisher brothers has to come after Belly stabilizes herself. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 uses Paris to pause the triangle and to show Belly choosing clarity over comfort.

Adam’s advice to Conrad, Steven/Taylor reset: the Cousins fallout that sets up Episode 10

Back in Cousins, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 tidies the emotional debris. Conrad hears from Adam that the only smart move is to give Jeremiah space, which pushes him out of crisis-fixer mode. Steven and Taylor find their way back to each other as they triage Jeremiah’s spiral, underlining that some bonds can reset even when others can’t.

Jeremiah lashes out, at Laurel at the door, at Conrad in the house, but his anger reads as pain that time and distance must cool before any brotherly repair begins. The episode closes with Belly staying in Paris and Conrad accepting that patience, not pursuit, is his next step, a stance that tees up Episode 10’s letters and measured reconciliation arcs in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

