The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 release date and where to watch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: (L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has fans holding their breath, as Episode 9, premiering September 3, 2025, on Prime Video, is set to deliver a gut-punch of emotion. This episode will be about discovering the complicated feelings of Isabel “Belly” Conklin. As the love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah reaches its breaking point, fans around the world are ready for a climactic episode. Episode 9 will be available on Prime Video for fans in over 240 countries, adding to the bittersweet coming-of-age experience.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy and follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she explores love, loss, and self. Showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka have made sure to reconcile the love story dimension with the messy dynamics of family, all laid out before audiences during her time at Cousins Beach.

The jaw-dropping conclusion to episode 8, in which Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) cancelled their wedding after Conrad's (Christopher Briney) heartfelt confession, caught fans off guard. The episode left Belly, having made a decision to leave for Paris, joining the plethora of other fans during this new chapter in rediscovering herself. Episode 9 will help her continue working her way through this emotional wreck.

What will happen to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah in episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Episode 9 will be the aftermath of the broken engagement as Belly tries to pursue her dreams (to become a writer) while living in Paris. Expect all of the emotional, gut-wrenching scenes along the way as she learns to navigate her own residual feelings for Conrad (who said he would wait), while also dealing with the pain Jeremiah is processing at the same time. The episode may also showcase Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer), experiencing some of their rekindled spark as a lighter subplot. Han has signalled some bold departures from the books, so fans should be braced for the unexpected, which could include a new love interest or a deeper dive into Laurel's (Jackie Chung) own experience.

The cast features Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, and she adds authenticity to a multi-generational story. Han is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author who directed an episode. She brings her artistic vision and imagination to every frame. The series is produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and wiip, and includes emotional melodies like Taylor Swift's "Daylight" and the multifaceted layers of character. The season includes everything from being in a love triangle, meanwhile lingering memories of friendship, nostalgia, coming of age, and sun-soaked moments that we can all identify with. It's a universal season 3.

Where and how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 will be available on Prime Video on September 3, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. IST, 5:30 p.m. AEST). There will be 11 episodes wrapping the season on September 17, 2025.

