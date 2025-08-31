Who will Steven end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 as per the books?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 via Instagram @amazonmgmstudios

The novel The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and her occasionally sticky love triangle situations involving brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) in a coming-of-age story.

Season 3 of the show, which started on July 16, 2025, picked up from the third book in Han's series, We'll Always Have Summer, where Belly jumps forward three years and must decide between her engagement to Jeremiah and her lingering feelings for bad boy Conrad.

What is more, while Belly struggles with those complicated feelings, her brother Steven Conklin, played by the ever-lovely Sean Kaufman, still steals every scene with the clever humour, loyalty to Belly, and an ambiguous love life that fans have vocally and visibly been coming out for since season one.

Alongside Sarah Kucserka, Jenny Han isn't shy about shaking things up. She called her and Kucserka's storytelling style an "experiment," which suggests Steven and Taylor's storyline could change both books' ambivalence.

Sean Kaufman teased TODAY.com that the writers see their story as “open,” with “everything a possibility.” With fans chanting for a happy ending, the show’s fresh plot points—like the chaotic “Finals Freakout” party—suggest Steven’s journey might balance love and self-discovery.

Will Steven discover romance in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Steven Conklin, played by Sean Kaufman, is not only Belly's older brother - he is the glue that holds the group together. For the small screen adaptation of To All the Boys, the character of Steven was elevated to maintain the protectiveness of his sister, and a certain struggle with his search for identity.

Sean Kaufman provides Steven with a mischievous glint in his eyes, whether it is joking around with his friends or questioning his path after college. Season 3 takes place three years after season 2, and Steven Conklin now faces new challenges: a breakup with Taylor, a tryst with co-worker Denise (Isabella Briggs) and one big attempt to find himself, making Steven Conklin pop in every episode.

In Jenny Han’s trilogy, Steven is a supportive but background player. A Princeton-bound overachiever, he’s sceptical of Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah in We’ll Always Have Summer but stays out of the romantic spotlight.

A brief kiss with Taylor Jewel, Belly’s best friend, in the first book hints at potential, but it fizzles out, leaving Steven single by the end. Han keeps his future vague, focusing on Belly’s drama, which leaves fans craving more for Steven’s heart.

The show, unlike the books, develops a romance between Steven and Taylor (Rain Spencer) that's swoon-worthy and slow-burning. It was a major spoiler alert when the couple shared a kiss in Season 2; audiences certainly applauded.

However, Season 3 throws viewers a curveball with the news that they aren't together; Steven is seeing Mia and Taylor is seeing Davis. In Episode 2, a dramatic car accident, a twist only in the show, reminds Steven of his feelings. However, Taylor quickly puts him in his place.

Their push-pull dynamic and Kaufman's wonderfully emotional performance keep audiences engaged, whether they end up dating again or are completely torn apart.

What is next for Steven's heart in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

By Episode 7, Steven's attempts to win back Taylor fall flat, as she is still dating Davis, and whatever short-lived infatuation he had with Denise fizzles out. However, the emotional bond Steven and Taylor had with Kaufman's chemistry with Spencer still sparks hope of Steven and Taylor rekindling their relationship.

As of August 30, 2025, with the finale airing on September 17, Steven's story arc appears to suggest individual growth without the romantic element. However, anything can happen. Will he rekindle things with Taylor, or will he cut his own path? Fans are counting the hours.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is now available for streaming on Prime Video with new episodes, accessible at 3 a.m. ET every Wednesday.

Relish bingeing the episodes as Steven’s journey unfolds alongside the nail-biting finale of Belly’s love triangle!



