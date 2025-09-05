“Most annoying person”: The Summer I Turned Pretty audience frustrated as Belly continues to make questionable decisions

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 © Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 9 was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2025. Fans are getting annoyed with the main character, Belly Conklin, as she keeps making strange choices. Many people don't feel connected to her character because of her emotional ups and downs and strange choices. Belly is in a complicated love triangle with the Fisher brothers. Most of his relationships are based on confusion and impulsiveness rather than on real self-reflection.



k@suffocatevoodoo tweeted,

Why is belly from the summer i turned pretty the most annoying person ever.



Natali @natliliana_ tweeted,

Watching The Summer I Turned Pretty for the first time and unpopular opinion— Belly is annoying af. All 3 seasons.

Saniyaaa 🫴🏼@Saniya_297 tweeted,



Literally me to Belly after watching "The summer I turned pretty "

Belly's grief and trauma affect her behavior, especially after Susannah died. She's impulsive and doesn't know herself well enough to cancel her wedding or go to Paris. In the third season, Belly still struggles to define herself. The Fisher family and their Cousins summer home have shaped her life, making it hard for her to find her own path.

effy ☆ MET ALESSI!! @strawbhaze tweeted,



there’s something about belly, she’s so special” but the truth is she’s lacking identity, sense, awareness, goals



Day 🌤@dayseannna tweeted,

I just started watching the Summer I Turned Pretty and idc what anybody says Belly nasty for popping it from one brother to the next

Belly Continues to Make Questionable Decisions In The Summer I Turned Pretty

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a wild ride for viewers, especially as Belly keeps making bad choices. The emotional ups and downs she goes through, especially with the Fisher brothers, are some of the controversial parts of her story. Belly was obsessed with Conrad for a long time, but her decision to be with Jeremiah in the third season seems rushed and based on how she felt after Susannah died. It's hard for the audience to understand why she wants to be with Jeremiah, especially after he cheats on her.

Fans didn't think Belly was mature when she suddenly cancelled her wedding. It's not clear why the cancellation happened, which adds to the confusion. Then, Belly decides to fly to Paris, which shows that she is even less prepared and emotionally stable. It's clear that her journey is shaped by her feelings rather than by making smart choices. Fans wonder if she is really able to handle the results of her decisions because she acts on impulse. Many viewers wonder how much she has changed since she called off her wedding, especially after all the trouble in her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah.

Belly's choice to rush into an engagement with Jeremiah after he cheats brings another question to the surface. Even her mother, Laurel, is worried about her acceptance of the proposal. It's hard for the audience to relate to Belly because she lets her feelings control her so easily, even though Jeremiah betrayed her. These inconsistencies in her choices show that she is still trying to figure out who she is. Because she doesn't know what she wants, it's harder and harder to feel sorry for her. People often see her actions as a result of outside pressures.

