What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 drop? Release timings for all regions

Main cast member of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (Image via X/@thesummeritp)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 is the upcoming installment of the ongoing coming-of-age romantic drama television series created by Jenny Han. It is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Midnight Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Time.

Based on the novel trilogy written by Jenny, The Summer I Turned Pretty revolves around a young girl who forms a love triangle with two brothers after spending her summer vacations at their beach house since childhood. Lola Tung stars as the girl, Belly Conklin, in the series, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno play the brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively.

The latest and final season premiered on the streaming platform on July 16, 2025. It comprises 11 episodes and has been widely popular among audiences. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has received a score of 80%.

Global release schedule of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 9

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, comprising 11 episodes, premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, launching with episodes 1 and 2. Afterward, new episodes drop weekly every Wednesday at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET until the season finale on September 17, 2025.

The upcoming episode 9 is slated to release on Wednesday, September 3, in the fixed time slot in the United States. However, release timings for the episode will vary worldwide based on the time zones. Here is a detailed breakdown of the global release timings for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 9:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time BRT Wednesday, September 3, 2025 4:00 AM BST Wednesday, September 3, 2025 8:00 AM CEST Wednesday, September 3, 2025 9:00 AM IST Wednesday, September 3, 2025 12:30 PM JST Wednesday, September 3, 2025 4:00 PM AET Wednesday, September 3, 2025 5:00 PM NZDT Wednesday, September 3, 2025 7:00 PM

Release schedule of all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 in the United States

In the United States, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the first two episodes made available at once. Afterward, new episodes are released every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The following is the complete list of episodes of the latest and final season.

Episode Number Title Release Date & Time 1 Last Season July 16, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 2 Last Christmas July 16, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 3 Last Supper July 23, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 4 Last Stand July 30, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 5 Last Dance August 6, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 6 Last Name August 13, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 7 Last Hurrah August 20, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 8 Last Kiss August 27, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 9 TBD September 3, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 10 TBD September 10, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT 11 TBD September 17, 2025, 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

Anything could happen. The last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty begin September 3 only on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/T0vzHqb5o3 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 29, 2025



The main character of The Summer I Turned Pretty is Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who spends each summer at Cousins seaside, the beach home of her mother's best friend Susannah Fisher and Susannah's two kids, Conrad and Jeremiah, with her friends. Belly's life changes drastically during this crucial summer as she turns 16 and undergoes emotional and physical changes that attract the interest of both brothers.

A triangle of love develops: Jeremiah, who is gregarious and inquisitive, provides consolation and camaraderie, while longtime Belly’s crush Conrad is irritable and aloof. With romantic moments, teen conflict, and emotional disclosures, tension erupts among the trio. Simultaneously, Belly's struggles increase as time passes, and she comes to discover a terrible secret. Throughout the narrative, Belly learns more about friendship, grief, heartbreak, and love.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

