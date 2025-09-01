The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Episode 4 Release Date and Where to Watch

A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Image via X/@AmazonMGMStudio)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4, titled “The Sound of the Guns,” is the upcoming installment of the thriller series created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio. A prequel to the 2022 series The Terminal List, the show had a three-episode debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 27, 2025.

Episode 4 is slated to release on the streaming platform across the United States on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

The narrative of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf explores the psychological effects of war and moral uncertainty as it follows Navy SEAL Ben Edwards' path from combat zone operative to clandestine CIA agent. It is based on characters from Jack Carr’s 2018 novel The Terminal List.

In the show, Taylor Kitsch stars as Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards (Charlie Zero-Two), a Navy SEAL turned CIA operative. As Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Alpha Zero-One), Chris Pratt makes a comeback. Tom Hopper portrays Lieutenant Raife Hastings (Charlie Zero-One), Edwards' loyal friend. Luke Hemsworth plays a narcissistic CIA contractor named Jules Landry, who has a tough exterior and a strong moral core. Dar Salim is an ISOF officer named Major Mohammed "Mo" Farooq.

When will the fourth episode of season one of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf air?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 Episode 4, titled “The Sound of the Guns,” will premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET in the United States. The series launched with its first three episodes on August 27, 2025, and continues with weekly Wednesday releases through September 24, 2025.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, August 27, 2025 5:00 PM

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. as a Prime Video Original.

To watch, viewers need a Prime Video membership at $8.99 per month, or an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $14.99 per month per $139 per year. New members can enjoy a trial period of 30 days that allows free streaming.

What is the story behind The Terminal List: Dark Wolf?

Crossing the line was just the beginning. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres August 27. pic.twitter.com/pyp7kB9ohm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 1, 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a thrilling prequel to The Terminal List that explores the early years of Taylor Kitsch's character Ben Edwards. It follows Edwards' journey from a devoted Navy SEAL sent to Iraq to a CIA paramilitary operator battling moral ambiguity and personal struggle, and is set five years before the events of the first series.

CIA spymaster Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom) recruits Edwards, after he loses his SEAL designation, to join a clandestine global squad that also includes Raife Hastings, Jules Landry, Mo Farooq, Eliza Perash, Tal Varon, and Boozer.

As the team sets out on dangerous missions around Europe and the Middle East, Edwards manages moral ambiguity while acknowledging the psychological toll that allegiance and war entail.

The synopsis of the series read:

“Before joining THE TERMINAL LIST, Navy SEAL Ben Edwards works CIA black ops. As he delves deeper into moral gray areas, he struggles between light and dark impulses - two wolves fighting within him.”

