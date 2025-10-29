Meet the Islanders: Love Island Australia season 7 cast details explored

Love Island Australia season 7 (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia season 7 premieres Monday, October 27, 2025, at 6:00 pm AEDT only on 9Now as Australia’s favorite host Sophie Monk returns to welcome a fiery new batch of singles.

Set once again in the sun-soaked villas of Mallorca, this season promises more temptation than ever and one hell of a twist.

Islanders couple up and compete in Love Island Australia challenges while navigating love, betrayal, and bombshell arrivals: risking it all for love or $50,000 cash prize.

New episodes stream every evening from Monday to Thursday, with a special launch on Channel 9 after The Golden Bachelor.

Meet the 12 singles joining Love Island Australia season 7

1. Isabel Vella

Isabel is a 27-year-old hair salon owner and entrepreneur from Sydney, who was engaged but ended that long-term engagement earlier this year. This Selena Gomez doppelganger is looking for a fresh start in the villa of Love Island Australia season 7. Isabel is described as a,

confident, successful businesswoman who runs her own salon in Western Sydney.

2. Zac Incerti

Zac is a 29-year-old Olympic Swimmer from the Gold Coast. He has won three bronze medals in relay events at the Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024) Olympics. Now he'd be lying if he wasn't nervous yet ready to turn up the heat in the villas of Love Island Australia ​​​​​​season 7.

3. Yana Marks

Yana is a 21-year-old plumber from Sydney. The viral Sydney Plumber Chick is also a content creator with 400k followers on TikTok, ready to bring her no-filter attitude to Mallorca. 9Now describes her as:

Yana has been in love once and is now ready to give love another crack. ﻿She's unfiltered, unapologetically herself and everyone will love her for it.

4. Connor Deighton

Connor is a 25-year-old nurse from the Gold Coast. Described as sweet and sensitive, he has a big family and is the housemate of Love Island Australia 2024 star Zane. After having two relationships, he is here in the villa to find the right one for him.

5. Sharn O’Brien

Sharn is a 26-year-old dermal therapist from Adelaide who owns a beauty salon. She is frustrated with Adelaide’s very small dating pool and hopes to find someone masculine in the villa. 9Now describes her as:

When she's not managing a beauty salon, you'll find Sharn on hot girl walks with her friends, reading fantasy romance novels and enjoying a cheeky wine. ﻿

6. Jotham Russell

Jotham is a 22-year-old American Football Player from the Gold Coast. Half-Australian, half-Nigerian, he is trained in rugby league before moving to the US with the New England Patriots’ development squad. He’s never had a girlfriend and is ready for a real relationship in Love Island Australia.

7. Lacey Butlin

Lacey is a 20-year-old model from Sydney. The youngest Islander this season, she is a pageant queen who is described as vivacious and full of energy. 9Now describes her as:

In the real world, she's judged for her looks, but in the Villa she wants to show there is much more to her than meets the eye...﻿

8. Bailey McGarrell

Bailey is a 27-year-old Canadian model from Toronto who lived and modeled in Melbourne for two years. She says she’s obsessed with Australian men, especially the ones with a mullet or moustache.

9. Ross Weightman

He is a 28-year-old events & marketing specialist from Byron Bay. He is also a DJ and producer, and works for a famous Aussie brewery and travels around the world. Described as a thoughtful man, he knows exactly what he wants in a relationship.

As he is in Love Island Australia, Ross hopes to find a funny girl who doesn't take life too seriously.

10. Gabby McCarthy

Gabby is an influencer and content creator from the Gold Coast. This 21-year-old is the first Bombshell of the season. She is described as someone with a vivacious personality and stunning looks. 9Now writes about her saying:

A country girl turned Gold Coast hottie, Gabby is a fierce, funny, self-described lover girl.

11. Mick Maio

He is a 27-year-old creative director also known as Slick Mick from Melbourne with a reputation as a party boy. He claims he’s now single and celibate, ready to find old-fashioned love in the villa, as 9Now describes him as:

Mick has been single and celibate for a while now, hoping to find love the old-fashion way - with charm, chats and cheeky banter. ﻿

12. Cooper Benson

Cooper is a salesman from Brisbane who is never shy when it comes to women, with plenty of confidence, described as very loyal, funny, and ready to find love.

Stay tuned for more updates.