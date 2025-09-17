Every Taylor Swift song featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series

The Summer I Turned Pretty has made Taylor Swift part of its DNA, and the series finale arrives Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Prime Video. The 11-episode final season adapts Jenny Han’s third book, with the cast led by Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard.

The finale caps a three-season run that consistently used Swift’s songs as emotional punctuation: 23 tracks across the story, from Cruel Summer and The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version) to season-3 placements from The Tortured Poets Department.

Below is the complete, episode-by-episode breakdown, followed by context on why these songs were chosen in The Summer I Turned Pretty and where fans can stream the official playlists.

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Season 1 (2022)

E1 — “Summer House”: “Cruel Summer”: house-arrival party energy.

E1 — “Summer House”: “Lover”: early Belly/Conrad warmth.

E4 — “Summer Heat”: “False God”: near-kiss by the fireworks.

E7 — “Summer Love”: “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)”: debutante ball crescendo.

E7 — “Summer Love”: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”: beach-kiss closer.

Season 2 (2023)

E1 — “Love Lost”: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”, “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)”.

E2 — “Love Scene”: “invisible string”, “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)”.

E4 — “Love Game”: “Sweet Nothing”.

E6 — “Love Fest”: “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)”, “Snow On The Beach”.

E8 — “Love Triangle”: “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”, “exile” (feat. Bon Iver).

Season 3 (2025)

E1 — “Last Season”: “You’re Losing Me”.

E6 — “Last Name”: “False God”.

E7 — “Last Hurrah”: “Robin”, “loml”.

E8 — “Last Kiss”: “cardigan”.

E9 — “Last Call”: “You’re On Your Own, Kid”, “How Did It End?”.

E10 — “Last Year”: “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, “The 1”.

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” first surfaced in the May 2022 trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, cementing the partnership. “False God” is the only Swift track used in two different seasons (S1 and S3), a deliberate echo tied to Belly/Conrad’s arc.

Why Taylor’s songs matter in The Summer I Turned Pretty: The sync philosophy, scene intent & creator notes

The show treats Taylor Swift needle-drops as story devices, not background wallpaper. Jenny Han has explained that Swift’s music informed both the books and the series, and that specific cues were pursued for pivotal scenes (the debutante-ball climax among them).

Season-to-season, the placements track character perspective: Season 1 sets bright-to-bittersweet tones with Lover-era warmth and a “This Love” farewell. Season 2 leans reflective with “invisible string,” “Sweet Nothing,” and the finale pairing of “exile” and “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”. Season 3 widens to Paris and closure beats, drawing on folklore and TTPD to score rupture, reckoning, and resolve.

As per the People report dated January 9, 2025, Jenny Han remarked about Taylor Swift,

“I felt like she is someone who bets on women, and I felt like she bet on me.”

Han also stated that Taylor,

“wrote a handwritten note”

and explained,

“how much it would mean — not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I'm like, they're gonna go crazy for this.”

As per TheWrap report dated June 18, 2022, Han said,

“As a longtime [Taylor Swift] fan, it was a dream come true to have one song, much less, we have five songs like to have that on the show was unbelievable.”

Han called the Swift placements,

“the most joyous part for me was able to give the fans that gift because I knew what it would mean to them as well.”

Where to listen to the official The Summer I Turned Pretty playlists

Fans can replay every cue, including the season-3 Swift drops, via Prime Video’s official Amazon Music playlist and the official Spotify playlist. Both are updated during rollouts and include Taylor Swift tracks used onscreen and in marketing. The series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty streams September 17, 2025 (12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET) on Prime Video (global local-time equivalents apply).

