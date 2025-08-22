What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 releases next week on August 27, 2025. Till this point, there have been so many moments that are capable of swaying Belly into Conrad's direction, but the ending of episode 7 gave the final blow.

It all started when Belly and Jeremiah were celebrating their Bachelor Party with a bunch of friends. As they are in the bar, Conrad overhears that Jere had cheated on Belly, whom Connie just happens to love deeply, when he was on a trip to Cabo. This angers him. And till this point, he was keeping all his emotions under a tight belt and not letting them loose; this was a breaking point.

When Belly met him on the beach at night, he blurted out that he loved her. He even asked her not to be with him, leave him, and be with him instead. However, Belly, who is unsure about what to do herself, decided to say no to him and walk away. She breaks down on the way, realizing that she also feels the same thing for him.

Now, with everything out on the table, what can be expected from the next episode?

Conrad may finally take a stand against Jeremiah on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 8

Conrad has had enough of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. He has been taking care of everything and everyone, ensuring their happiness, but like Laurel asked, what about his happiness? When does Comrad get to be happy?

Fans know that Conrad is in love with Belly and was under the illusion that Jere is the perfect man for her because he can provide her with everything that Conrad can't. However, after the cheating thing is out in the open, his views have changed, and he finally had the guts to tell everything to Belly.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8, fans can expect a confrontation. Conrad might finally go against his brother and face him off for Belly.

How might Belly behave in the aftermath of Conrad's love confession on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8?

With the wedding set to take place in just two days, Belly, who was already having huge doubts about being with Jere, is full of thoughts about Conrad. Even during the bachelor party, she crashed out after remembering him. When Taylor asked about her dream wedding, Belly said that she had imagined none of it, not the bachelor party, not the decorations, not the venue; she had just imagined Conrad.

This is a pretty big moment, which will end with Belly's choice of the Fisher brother she wants to be with. Given that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is the last installment the audience will ever get based on the Jenny Han books, the end is pretty close, and Team Conrad might just win.

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty can be watched online via Amazon Prime Video. New ones drop weekly on Wednesdays at 3 AM Eastern Time.