What time is the Powerball drawing tonight for $1 billion jackpot? Complete ticket details and results guide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery display shows projected winnings for the next Powerball drawing in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​The Powerball lottery has once again captured the attention of millions across the United States. Tonight’s drawing comes with an eye-popping jackpot of $1 billion, making it one of the largest prizes in the game’s history. Excitement is high as players wait to see if they hold the winning ticket.

With so much at stake, many are searching for clear details about when the drawing will take place, how to check the results, and what rules to keep in mind while playing.

What time is the Powerball drawing tonight?

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Results are announced shortly afterward and can be checked on the official Powerball website, local lottery sites, or televised broadcasts in participating states. Drawings happen three times a week—on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights—giving players multiple chances to win.

Ticket details and how to play Powerball

A standard Powerball ticket costs $2. Players select five numbers from a pool of 69 white balls and one number from a pool of 26 red Powerballs. For an extra $1, the Power Play option can be added, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets must be purchased before the cut-off time, which varies by state but is usually one to two hours before the drawing. With tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Powerball remains one of the widest-reaching lotteries in the country.

What happens after the winning numbers are announced

A winning ticket is one that correctly matches all six numbers, and the prize is called the jackpot. Winners can take their prize as a lump-sum payout or by annuity spread out over 29 years. Federal and state taxes apply to both options, so the actual amount awarded will be less than the advertised jackpot amount, but undoubtedly a life-changing amount. Even if players do not have all of their numbers, they can still win prizes for matching fewer numbers, and the Power Play multiplier can yield impressive results for a small additional cost.