General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 20 to October 24, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from October 20 to 24, 2025, reveal that Portia Robinson will find out that she is pregnant but will face a lot of issues trying to pinpoint whether her unborn child’s father is Curtis Ashford or Isaiah Gannon. Portia’s daughter, Trina Robinson, will be shown getting suspicious about her mother’s actions and might end up confronting her about her situation as well.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan will accidentally reveal to Carly Spencer that Josslyn Jacks had been working for the World Security Bureau for months, on Jack Brennan’s contract. Carly will be devastated to hear about the betrayal and spoilers reveal that this would also end up causing a rift between her and Brennan’s relationship. In addition to these developments on the show, the plot hints and suggests that the congressman, Drew Cain Quartermaine, will try to make sure that he is able to secure Willow Tait’s freedom, and instead put Michael Corinthos in jail. He will be shown trying to plot how to pin the blame for the shooting on Michael, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Chase also get involved in the drama.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from October 20 to October 24, 2025

1) Portia Robinson finds out that she is pregnant, will face difficulties trying to pinpoint who the father of the child is

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital from October 20 to October 24, 2025, spoilers reveal that Portia Robinson will find herself in a sticky situation. She will find out that she is pregnant, but will find it difficult to understand who the father of her unborn child is, Isaiah Gannon or Curtis Ashford. On the other hand, Portia’s daughter, Trina Robinson, will also be suspicious of her mother lately and might decide to confront her about her activities. While Portia will try her best to cover up her condition, Trina might continue to keep an eye out for Portia.

2) Jason Morgan will spill the secret of Josslyn Jacks working in the World Security Bureau to Carly Spencer, and that would cause a huge rift between Carly and Jack Brennan

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, Jason Morgan will accidentally end up telling Carly Spencer that Josslyn Jacks has been working as an agent at the World Security Bureau for months. This revelation will cause a huge argument and confrontation between Carly and Jack Brennan, and Carly will feel betrayed that Jack had hidden this secret from her. Their personal relationship will get heavily affected due to this and Britt would try to add more fuel to the fire after she sees that Jack is prioritizing Carly over her needs.

3) Drew Cain Quartermaine will try to free Willow Tait and blame Michael Corinthos for the shooting, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Chase also get involved

In addition to these developments, spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will try his best to make sure that Willow Tait comes out free, and instead, Michael Corinthos is blamed for the shooting incident. Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine will also side with Willow and end up believing that Michael had set her up.

Fans can watch the show on ABC and Hulu.

