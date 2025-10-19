The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 20 to October 24, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from October 20 to 24, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and several interesting plot points will be explored. Steffy Forrester will return to the city and find out the gruesome details of what Luna Nozawa had done in her absence. While Luna will have been arrested by the time Steffy finds out about her malicious actions, Steffy would still be horrified to find out that Luna is pregnant with Will Spencer’s child and John Finn Finnegan’s grandchild. The only saving grace for Steffy will be a heartwarming reunion with Finn, Kelly, and Hayes.

Meanwhile, Deke Sharpe will pull off a sneaky move at Forrester Creations by slipping in his creative portfolio in the middle of other potential candidates. This is how he would end up impressing Hope Logan as well. Spoilers also reveal that Deke will get close to Electra Forrester, but that would turn out to be scary for Remy Pryce since he would be shown worrying about Electra spilling the details of his stalking to Deke. In addition to these developments, Carlton Walton will lean on Daphne Rose for support following his breakup with Hope Logan, while Hope would be busy trying to rebuild her family with Liam Spencer and Beth, their kid.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from October 20 to October 24, 2025

1) Steffy Forrester returns to Los Angeles and is shocked to find out details about Luna Nozawa’s actions as well as the news of her pregnancy, carrying Will Spencer’s child

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester will return to Los Angeles and will get bombarded with news about Luna Nozawa wreaking havoc in the city. While she would be relieved to know that she has been arrested, she would be horrified to find out that Luna is pregnant with Will Spencer’s child. However, Steffy would distract herself with a warm homecoming from Hayes, Kelly, and John Finn Finnegan.

2) Deke Sharpe will sneak in his portfolio into Forrester Creations and end up impressing Hope Logan, and also get close to Electra Forrester

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Deke Sharpe will sneak in his creative portfolio into Forrester Creations and end up impressing Hope Logan quite a bit. Deke would also grow increasingly close to Electra Forrester, who would be supportive of his ambitions. However, Deke’s boyfriend, Remy Pryce, will be scared and apprehensive of Electra spilling the details of Remy being a stalker to Deke.

3) Liam Spencer and Hope will be busy rebuilding their family while Carlton Walton leans on Daphne Rose following his breakup

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Carlton Walton will lean on Daphne Rose for support after his breakup with Hope Logan, while Hope will be shown being busy with Liam Spencer, focusing on rebuilding their family with their kid, Beth Spencer.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.