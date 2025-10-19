Why was SNL delayed? Season 51 episode 3's late broadcasting, explained

Fans tuning in to NBC on October 18 noticed that the SNL episode delayed its usual start time — and it wasn’t because of any on-set chaos. Instead, Saturday Night Live Season 51’s third episode kicked off about 12 minutes late, with the network blaming an overrun from college football coverage. Once the show finally went live at 11:42 p.m. ET, though, it was worth the wait: pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter delivered a dynamic double-duty performance as both host and musical guest, showcasing her comedic range and musical prowess in equal measure.

For a show known for its clockwork precision and late-night dependability, any delay feels notable — but Carpenter’s charisma quickly got the night back on track.

Why was SNL Season 51 Episode 3 delayed?

If you were wondering why the SNL episode delayed its broadcast window this week, the answer lies in one of NBC’s longest-running scheduling quirks: college football. The network confirmed that its primetime sports coverage pushed the start of Saturday Night Live back by roughly 12 minutes, making for a slightly later night than usual.

A tweet from the official SNL account gave fans a heads-up just before airtime: “We’re starting a little late due to college football. We’ll be live at 11:42!” It was a minor hiccup — but for East Coast viewers who plan their weekends around the 11:30 start, the bump didn’t go unnoticed.

Fortunately, once the live show got underway, it was clear the energy hadn’t been lost. SNL season 51 episode 3 wasted no time getting to its sketches, opening with a return of Marcello Hernández’s “Domingo” — a recurring bit that’s become something of a cult favorite, even if some fans wish the series would retire it in favor of fresher material. The cold open didn’t tackle politics or headlines as the show often does, instead leaning into the kind of absurdist pop-culture humor that’s defined the post-50th-anniversary stretch.

Despite the rocky start time, the show moved along briskly once it began, and NBC’s decision to prioritize the live format even after a sports delay was a welcome one.

Recap of SNL Season 51 Episode 3

The October 18 episode marked the first double-duty hosting gig of SNL’s new season, and Sabrina Carpenter handled both sides of the job with confidence and charm. Those familiar only with her chart-topping pop persona got a surprise — Carpenter proved she’s got serious comedy chops, too.

After a monologue that poked fun at the backlash over her Man’s Best Friend album cover, Carpenter launched into an impressive run of sketches. Highlights included “Boys Podcast,” where she and castmates Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, and Veronika Slowikowska played 12-year-old boys running a chaotic snack-review show, complete with a cameo from James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

The “Girlboss Seminar” sketch saw a brief technical hiccup — a microphone malfunction that left audiences straining to hear her lines — but Carpenter kept her composure, powering through without missing a beat. In “Plans,” she played a woman terrified of making social commitments, while “Grind Song” offered one of the night’s most relatable laughs: a nostalgic ode to awkward middle school dances.

Musically, Carpenter delivered on both fronts. Her performances of “Manchild” and the uncensored “Nobody’s Son” turned Studio 8H into a live music video experience. The latter even sparked chatter online when East Coast audiences heard an unbleeped lyric that was censored later for West Coast replays.

Not everything landed. The “Domingo” cold open drew mixed reactions, with many viewers feeling the recurring bit has overstayed its welcome. Some also noted the night’s lack of diversity, with the episode feeling “unusually white” compared to past seasons. Still, standout work from Bowen Yang — who appeared via pre-taped segment while attending an awards gala in Los Angeles — reminded fans why he remains one of the show’s most vital comedic voices.

Despite its late start, Saturday Night Live returned with another ambitious, if uneven, entry in its 51st season. The brief delay due to college football was quickly forgiven once Sabrina Carpenter took the stage, proving she’s just as skilled at delivering punchlines as she is at belting out pop anthems. While the episode may not have gone down as an instant classic, it offered a solid mix of humor, self-awareness, and live-performance magic — the kind that keeps fans tuning in week after week, even if it means staying up a little later than planned.