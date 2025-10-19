The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 20 to October 24, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless from October 20 to 24, 2025, reveal that Claire Newman, who had been vacationing in Los Angeles with her close friend, Holden Novak, will end up making a few rash decisions that might put her in some sort of trouble. Kyle Abbott, Claire; former partner, will worry about her well-being and stay back in Los Angeles as well. Spoilers also reveal Victoria Newman will worry about her daughter Claire and follow her to the city. While Claire will get irritated about everyone obsessing over her safety, Holden might run into some trouble.

Meanwhile, Cane Ashley, the archnemesis of the residents of Genoa City, will grow close to Phyllis Summers and the two of them will spend quite a lot of time lately. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the plot suggests that the two of them might end up getting too close and intimate with each other in the name of making business deals. In addition to these developments on the show, Billy Abbott will have a heated confrontation with Jill Abbott, where he ends up confronting her regarding her investment actions. Billy’s partner, Sally Spectra will hope that Billy keeps quiet but it might not end up being that way.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from October 20 to October 24, 2025

1) Claire Newman will get irritated with Victoria Newman and Kyle Abbott obsessing over her safety in Los Angeles, but she might run into some issues with Holden Novak after he falls into trouble

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, Claire Newman will continue to enjoy her vacation with her friend, Holden Novak, in Los Angeles. Her former boyfriend, Kyle Abbott, who had reached Los Angeles following Claire and had been trying to get her back into his life, will extend his stay for a little longer, worrying about her safety. In the meantime, Claire’s mother, Victoria Newman, will also make the excuse of wanting to meet Noah Newman and travel to be with Claire. While Claire will be irritated, spoilers reveal that she and Holden might run into some trouble involving Audra Charles.

2) Cane Ashby and Phyllis Summers might end up getting cozy and intimate with each other in the name of trying to sort out business deals in Genoa City

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Phyllis Summers and Cane Ashby will be on the verge of getting intimate with each other. The two of them will be shown growing closer to each other and the plot suggests that Phyllis will be getting a new romantic interest soon. Cane and Phyllis might let temptation get the better of them.

3) Billy Abbott will have a heated confrontation with Jill Abbott while Sally Spectra tries to do some damage control

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, Billy Abbott will contemplate whether or not to confront Jill Abbott regarding her investment decisions and actions. While Sally Spectra, his partner, will hope that things dont get ugly, Billy might get extremely angry and lose control.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

