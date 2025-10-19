Love Is Blind deleted scene: Ali’s friend says Anton’s answers felt “rehearsed” during their meetup

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix released a bunch of deleted clips from Love Is Blind season 9 on October 17, 2025.

In one such scene that did not make the final cut, Ali introduced Anton to her friends, Nikki and Heather, who were eager to see who Ali was engaged to. However, the meeting did not go as Anton had hoped it would.

Nikki and Heather were skeptical of Anton’s intentions. Moreover, they were doubtful about how honest he was being when saying that he was no longer as interested in partying or visiting strip clubs as he was before getting into a relationship.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Nikki said:



“You’re saying all the right things, 100%, like, but where’s the ‘Oh, yeah, I did kind of go out a little bit five months ago, but you know, it’s just because of this!’ He was like, ‘No, that was years and years ago. I’m not that guy’ …Like, his answer was too… almost rehearsed.”



While speaking to the ladies, Anton assured them that he had long detached himself from his old lifestyle, but they remained unconvinced.

Ali learned about Anton’s past when she met with his friends, Melissa and Joe.

Melissa claimed he enjoyed partying, drinking, and visiting strip clubs with his friend Joe before joining the pods.

What happened when Anton met with Ali’s friends on Love Is Blind?







As soon as Anton arrived, Ali’s friends started to question him. One of them asked him how he knew Ali was “the one,” to which he replied:



“It was literally day one, and, like, we just hit it off. Like, we had some banter, and it was just, it seemed natural.”



The Love Is Blind star added that Ali was “literally” the one he was looking for.

Then they asked Anton what his friends thought of her or if they liked her. Anton replied that they “loved her” and had nothing but “great things” to say about her.

Shortly after, Anton revealed what Melissa told Ali about him, suggesting that he was “big into partying” and “going out.”

While Anton admitted that he used to lead that type of life, it was not “his scene” over the past two years.

He also claimed that whatever Melissa had revealed to Ali was based on what Joe had told her, hinting at a miscommunication.



“I was, I guess, feeling a little deceived when I heard that, ‘cause to me, it felt like, what reason does she have to blow things out of proportion? She’s had more of an opportunity to see Anton in the real world than I have,” Ali chimed in.



She added that although she wanted to believe Anton was genuine about his life before the pods, she did not have a way of knowing that.

Anton chimed in, saying it was “probably miscommunication.” He also claimed that he only accompanied Joe because he did not have any friends.

Regardless, Ali’s friends remained unconvinced, while Anton continued to allege that Melissa repeated what Joe had told her.

The Love Is Blind star believed that Ali would see the truth about his lifestyle over time and realize that he had not been lying to her.

However, Ali’s friend stated that it was a “scary red flag,” since Ali had to go off of the information she was presented.

Anton clarified that his only intention with Ali was to love her and accept her for who she was, while setting her up for a “really successful future together.”

Although Nikki and Heather were relieved to hear that, they remained suspicious, worried he might change once married.

