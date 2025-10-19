Megan’s guide to house numerology: The unique strategy behind her search on Love Is Blind

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 star Megan Walerius is a home numerology enthusiast, as she admitted in episode 11 of the Netflix series while house hunting with Jordan.

On October 17, 2025, she shared a guide for her followers on Instagram, and those who were new to the concept, to help them understand how home numerology worked.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:



“Home numerology 101! You’ll see me talk about this on the show… yes, I’m that girl who’s into all the “woo-woo” things Home numerology has been spot-on for every place I’ve ever lived… like, eerily accurate. Whether you believe in it or not, it’s such a fun way to look at the energy of your space.”



In episode 11 of Love Is Blind, she explained the process to Jordan, saying:



“Okay, so you add up all of the numbers of your address. So my L.A. home is 124, so that’s one plus two plus four is seven, and a seven home is all about inward, spiritual, finding yourself, all these things, which has been very accurate for that home.”



It was something she relied on while choosing a house in Denver for her, Jordan, and his son, Luca, to live in.

According to a Parade article published on September 15, 2025, home numerology helps decode the spiritual meaning of one’s home address and the house’s overall energy.

Looking into Love Is Blind star Megan’s guide to home numerology







The first slide of Megan’s Instagram post claimed that every address held “energy” and every home had a “vibration” based on its number.

It added that understanding it would help “align your space with your intentions.”

Megan first explained how to calculate, noting that one needed to keep adding all the digits in their address until they reach a single number. Then, that number would signify the “energy” or the personality of the house.

However, each number came with a different meaning.

Those houses with the number 1 were called “The Independent” homes that were a suitable place for “self-starters, new beginnings, and big goals.”

The only con of such a location was that it could feel “isolating” or “overly go-go-go.”

To extract the best result, Megan suggested adding “grounding touches” like plants, earthy tones, and “cozy corners.”

Homes with the number 2 were called “The Nurturer,” suitable for a “soft, romantic, and emotionally connected” environment.

Since the energy of such houses could “hold onto emotions,” Megan recommended keeping gentle music or candlelight flowing.

Homes with the numbers 3 and 4 were called “The Creative” and “The Grounded One,” respectively.

While the first type was “a vibrant, expressive, and social space,” the second one was built for stability and security.

A tip for “The Creative” homes was for users to maintain a clean and colorful space so that creativity could last.

Meanwhile, for those in “The Grounded One,” Megan suggested keeping fresh flowers and open windows to add movement.

Numbers 5, 6, 7, and 8 were “The Adventurer,” “The Heart of Home,” “The Spiritual One,” and “The Powerhouse,” respectively.

While number 5 stood for change and freedom, houses with number 6 stood for family-centered energy “that feels like a warm hug.”

Houses with the number 7 were a “sanctuary for reflection, study, and inner work,” whereas those with the number 8 reflected the “vibration of success, abundance, and manifestation.”

The last number, which was 9, was “The Healer.” It was a space for “release, compassion, and transformation.”

However, according to Megan, it could feel “heavy, nostalgic, or draining if energy isn’t cleaned.” Consequently, burning of sage or “palo santo” was recommended.

Fans can follow Megan (@meganwalerius) on Instagram for more details.

Stay tuned for more updates.