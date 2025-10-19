Annie reassures parents that Nick Is "normal” in Love Is Blind deleted clip

Annie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix released a compilation of deleted scenes from Love Is Blind season 9 on October 17, 2025.

In one such clip from the video, Annie was shown introducing Nick to her parents, assuring them that he was the right choice for her.



“It’s so easy [being with him]. Like, he’s nice, and he’s like normal,” Annie told her parents.



Nick was equally appreciative of Annie, saying she was the first woman he had let himself love to such a degree.

He complimented her personality and their journey thus far, convinced that they complemented one another.

Annie’s parents were relieved and pleased to see the relationship the two shared, as they hoped Annie and Nick would make their connection last.

While Nick gushed about their bond, Annie confided in her parents that she felt Nick was careful and hesitant toward dedicating himself to the process.

Regardless, her parents were hopeful about the future of their relationship.

Unfortunately, in the set of episodes released on October 15, 2025, Nick called off his engagement to Annie.

He refused to marry her, saying he was not happy in their relationship and was tired of Annie’s complaints about not feeling loved enough.

What happened when Nick met Annie's parents on Love Is Blind?







While speaking to the cameras, Annie stated that she was excited for Nick to meet her parents and vice versa.

As soon as her parents, Tim and Ellen, arrived, Nick confessed that he was “nervous” about making a good first impression.

He then explained that family was important to him, and that it was a subject he connected with the most while getting to know Annie.



“I believe when you marry, you also marry the family, too, and I fully believe in that,” he added.



The Love Is Blind star complimented their daughter, saying he liked how motivated Annie was and how capable she was at making people feel attracted to her.

According to him, everyone was immediately drawn to her.

Annie’s mother was glad to hear his perspective because she saw Annie in the same light as well.



“Well, I’m glad that you see that because that was one of my things. You know, Annie’s– being with her is almost like being with a celebrity. ‘Cause, you know, she just has that aura, and that happens,” she expressed.



Nick agreed, saying Annie had a “really good energy” about her as well.

He believed that they complemented each other, stating that their journey had been “beautiful” so far.

The Love Is Blind star then spoke about how invested Annie was in their relationship, in contrast to his careful approach to the whole experiment.

Although he was not as ready as Annie, he appreciated her eagerness to dive into the future.



“She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me reassured, and I really appreciate that about her,” Nick said.



Shortly after, Nick left for the bathroom, leaving Annie to chat with her parents.

As soon as he left, Annie’s father opined that Nick was way out of the league of some of the guys she had dated in the past.

Although Annie believed she could make things work, she felt apprehensive and confided in her parents, hoping that Nick felt the same way.

She explained that since Nick was “really smart,” he was getting overwhelmed by the process and overthinking everything “a lot.”

But even then, her parents were not too worried. They believed Nick was “easy to talk to” and a “good guy.”

Annie’s father stated that Nick would be “nice husband material” and that he genuinely loved and cared for Annie.

Unfortunately, their relationship failed to survive the test of time, as they went their own ways days before the wedding.

Stay tuned for more updates.