ChatGPT helps Michigan woman strike it rich with winning Powerball ticket in latest draw

SYMBOL - 08 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Rottweil: The App Chat GPT application can be seen on the display of a smartphone. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A Michigan woman tried something new when buying her Powerball ticket — and it worked. As per patch.com, she asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, to pick her numbers for the lottery. Those AI-generated numbers ended up winning her a big prize in the latest Powerball draw.

​Michigan player turns to AI for help

The winner, who has chosen not to share her name, told lottery officials that she wanted to try something different this time. So, she opened ChatGPT and asked it to give her a set of lucky numbers. She used those numbers for her Powerball ticket — and was shocked when she found out she had won a large payout.

Officials confirmed that the winning ticket was bought in Michigan and that the prize has already been claimed. While the lottery did not reveal the exact amount, reports said it was a significant win.

​AI meets luck in a new way

Her story has caught people’s attention because it shows how artificial intelligence is finding new uses — even in something as random as a lottery game. ChatGPT, made by OpenAI, is a tool that helps people write, plan, and find information. But some players are now using it for fun to generate random lottery numbers.

Of course, ChatGPT can’t predict or control lottery results, but the Michigan woman said she just wanted to test it out.

“I figured it couldn’t hurt to ask,” she said. “When I saw the winning numbers, I was speechless.”

Powerball draws millions of hopeful players

Powerball is one of the biggest lotteries in the United States. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The jackpot goes to anyone who matches all six numbers. Even if players match only a few, they can still win smaller prizes ranging from a few dollars to millions.

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. With jackpots often crossing hundreds of millions, many players try creative ways to choose their numbers — from birthdays to random picks. Now, some, like the Michigan winner, are even turning to AI for inspiration.

Lottery officials share a reminder

Michigan Lottery officials congratulated the winner and reminded others that Powerball is a game of pure chance. They also encouraged players to play responsibly, noting that while big wins make headlines, smaller prizes are much more common.

As of this week, the Powerball jackpot continues to rise, with the next drawing scheduled soon.​

A mix of luck, curiosity, and tech

The woman said she plans to save most of her winnings and use part of it to help her family. “I just wanted to try something new,” she said. “I never imagined it would actually work.”

Her win has become a topic of conversation online, with people amazed at how technology and luck came together in this unusual way. For this Michigan woman, a quick chat with AI turned into a life-changing stroke of luck — showing that sometimes, even the most random ideas can pay off.

