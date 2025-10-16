Illinois Powerball player wins $1 million after buying lucky ticket at Rochelle Road Ranger store

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An Illinois Powerball player has taken home a $1 million prize after buying a fortune-winning ticket at a Rochelle Road Ranger. The Illinois Lottery verified the winning ticket was sold for the October 14, 2025, drawing, turning one local player into a new millionaire in an instant.

$1 million winning ticket confirmed by officials

The winning ticket, according to lottery officials, had matched all the five white balls in Monday night's Powerball drawing but fell short of the red Powerball number required to win the jackpot.

Though the jackpot remained unclaimed, the Illinois winner nonetheless went home with one of the highest non-jackpot prizes in the game. The October 14 winning numbers were 5, 16, 18, 28, 64, and the Powerball 11.

The Power Play was 2x. The Illinois Lottery confirmed the win on Tuesday and made public that the winning ticket was purchased at the Road Ranger store at 1001 S. Illinois Route 251 in Rochelle.

The store will also receive a bonus

As part of normal lottery protocol, the store at which the winning ticket was purchased will also receive a cash bonus. The Rochelle Road Ranger is to be awarded $10,000 for selling the winning $1 million ticket.

The Illinois Lottery recognized the retailer's role in the win, stating that the bonuses like this assist in supporting small business owners throughout the state.

Claiming process and prize verification - The Illinois Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of the ticket and store it safely until they are prepared to redeem their prize.

Winners of $1 million and above are asked to stop by one of the lottery's prize centers to verify and process payment. Players typically have one year from the date of the drawing to redeem their winnings. Officials have yet to announce the winner's name since Illinois permits some lottery winners to be kept anonymous for security and privacy purposes.​

Powerball remains one of the most popular games in Illinois

Powerball remains one of the more popular games in the state's lotteries, with players having the opportunity to take home multimillion-dollar jackpots every week.

Tickets sell for $2, and players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, along with one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Although $1 million is not the highest jackpot, it is still a substantial life-altering amount for the majority of gamers. Lower Powerball prizes differ from $4 to $50,000, based on the number of matching digits.

Next Powerball drawing arriving soon

The following Powerball drawing is on Thursday, October 16, 2025, and the estimated jackpot is now at $270 million after none of the players had matched all six numbers in the last draw. The Illinois Lottery encourages all participants to check their tickets thoroughly and to play responsibly.

Anyone who thinks they might be holding the winning ticket is urged to go online at the official Illinois Lottery website or to use the mobile app to verify before they claim their prize.

