What is ‘Yacht Formal’? Inside Belly & Jeremiah’s wedding theme in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Yacht formal is a nautical take on formal or semi-formal wedding wear. Think suits or cocktail dresses in light fabrics, clean lines, calm palettes, and deck safe shoes. It is dressy and polished, but tailored to sun, wind, salt, and a moving floor. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 uses yacht formal as the dress code while Belly and Jeremiah race toward a ceremony that the story keeps teasing.

The episode even nods to the theme in-scene: when Denise ribs Jere about “yacht formal,” he deflects that it was Taylor’s call. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, on Prime Video and runs 11 episodes through September 17.

Episode six puts the dress code on screen during the wedding planning push and folds it into the love triangle pressure cooker. That is the right moment to define yacht formal for readers and tie it to what the show is doing with Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

What does "yacht formal" mean?

Yacht formal asks guests to meet formal expectations without ignoring the setting. For women, it maps to elegant cocktail or floor-length options in breathable fabrics. Linen blends, chiffon, silk, and satin move well in sea air. For men, a suit or dress slacks with a blazer and tie works, while a tux only appears if a couple requests full formal.

Everyone should pick stable footwear that does not pierce wood or slip on a deck. Wedge or block heels beat stilettos on boards. Loafers and boat-friendly soles beat slick oxfords. Color stories often lean toward navy, cream, white, and metallic accents. That is the gist from wedding authorities and yacht venues, which align on formality plus practicality.

Where the show uses yacht formal in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6, titled Last Name, confirms the term on screen when Jeremiah tells friends the dress code is yacht formal. Wedding logistics ramp up with help from Kayleigh and country club staff, while Belly wrestles with choices that do not feel like her.

The same episode lands key beats that heighten doubt. Laurel re-enters to support her daughter after Conrad quietly asks her to come. Belly and Conrad share a charged private moment after his surfing injury. The planning and the feelings move in opposite directions, which is why the dress code lands with irony. The look is certain. The marriage is not.

As per the People report dated August 13, 2025, Jackie Chung frames the diner scene as a turning point for Laurel and a window into Conrad’s care. She says:

“I do think she recognizes that he has feelings for Belly. And, I really feel firmly about this, that Laurel is Team Belly. She does not want her to get married at this point in her life,” adding that Laurel wants the kids to grow before they commit.

Will the wedding happen on screen?

On-screen facts to date are simple. Episode 6 shows the dress code, the shower, the country club plans, and Belly’s hesitation. The ceremony itself has not aired yet. The weekly release schedule places episode 7 on August 20, with the finale on September 17.

That leaves runway for either a pivot or a payoff. Yacht formal attire in the show refers to formal or semi-formal clothing suitable for a yacht or club setting. It is classic, breathable, and stable underfoot.

The show uses that language in episode 6 while pushing Belly toward a decision that the dress code cannot make for her. Viewers should consider the term as style guidance rather than evidence that vows are imminent. The clothes are clear. The couple is not.

New episodes stream on Prime Video every Wednesday, as per the current schedule.

