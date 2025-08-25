What is the net worth of Sister Wives star Kody Brown? Details explored

Kody Brown (Image via TLC)

Kody Brown was introduced to viewers in Sister Wives as he eventually rose to stardom. The TLC star and polygamist has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Television star Kody Brown’s polygamous family soon became the focal point of the show. However, his polygamous lifestyle was soon under attack after the United States challenged the state of Utah’s criminal polygamy law.

Kody Brown soon came to his defense as he claimed that he is legally married to one of his four wives, while the other three are spiritual unions. Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010.

Kody Brown starred in the show as the show featured his family, while also capturing the family patterns and a few minor inconsistencies as well. Kody Brown initially wanted to bring awareness to polygamous relationships so that they would be a more accepted lifestyle in the mainstream.

In the brand new season of Sister Wives, Kody Brown revealed that a new woman might be getting to know them for the purpose of joining the family.

What is Kody Brown's job?

While not much is known about Kody Brown's field of occupation, his daughter Gwendlyn Brown talked a bit about her father's occupation in a Q&A session in 2023 on her YouTube channel. She said,

“From what I have seen, he tends to say that he’s investing in things, and I think he might just be uncomfortable with admitting he’s like, in the gun business because of the political conflict about it.”

As per In Touch, Kody, Robyn and his ex-wives sold the 14 acres of land, which was known as the Coyote Pass. The family used to live there after buying the house back in 2018. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kody Brown and Robyn sold their home in 2024 for an estimated amount of $1.65 million. Kody Brown's son, Paedon Brown, revealed in a TikTok video in 2022 that Kody Brown does not work outside the show.

Kody Brown: Personal life explored

Kody Brown has 18 children, out of which 15 are biologically his own. The television star has parted ways with his other wives, other than Robyn. In recent years, he has been going through some issues with Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Kody Brown seemingly has something new to share about the whole idea of polygamy, as he recently admitted in the newly released trailer of season 20:

“Polygamy kills emotional intimacy. It makes everybody defensive, and I really want an emotionally vulnerable, intimate relationship with a woman, and you're not going to get that in polygamy."

Kody Brown has admitted that he feels like some of his children are colluding against him. He further revealed,

"I'm so angry about what has happened that if I talk to my kids, I'm worried that they'll trigger me with an accusation. I’m too hot-headed right now. All I’ll do is more damage."

Sister Wives season 20 is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.