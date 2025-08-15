What happened to Oscar Nero-Quartermaine on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Oscar Nero-Quartermaine died in 2019 due to a brain tumor. Oscar was the son of Drew Quatermaine (now Cain) and Dr. Kim Nero. The character of Oscar was introduced on the soap opera in 2017 by Rio Mangini; however, in the same year, the role was then taken over by Garren Stitt.

Oscar’s character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital appeared for merely two years. Nonetheless, the character has been at the center of several storylines due to his medical issue and his partnership with Josslyn Jacks. In 2019, the character silently passed away in his sleep, while Josslyn stayed by his side.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Oscar Nero Quartermaine from General Hospital

Oscar Nero Quartermaine is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character arrived in Port Charles in 2017, first appearing at a party organized by Trina Robinson. Trina, being one of the closest friends of Josslyn Jacks, informed that she had invited a few people, including the new boy in school who had recently transferred.

During the party, Josslyn and Oscar started talking, and by the end of it, they shared a kiss. Further, they started going out together and found out that his mother, Kim, was associated with Drew in the early 2000s, making him wonder if Drew is his biological father. Josslyn and Oscar started investigating this together. Eventually, Kim revealed that Drew is his father, and the test confirmed it.

Further on General Hospital, Oscar and Drew started to bond as father and son, Oscar also met his newfound family, the Quartermaines, and met his sister, Scout, and celebrated the holidays together.

In 2018, it was revealed that Oscar had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, a fact his mother, Kim, chose to keep hidden while she searched for a cure. After two years without success, a dramatic turn came when Cameron discovered Oscar’s condition and told him he had cancer. Confronting his parents afterward, Oscar received confirmation from them that it was true.

Further, the news about his brain tumor is revealed to all his close ones. Even though he underwent a few clinical procedures at General Hospital, there was no improvement, and it was declared that he might only have a few months to live. However, Oscar made it clear that now he wants to live his best life and enjoy the very little time he has left.

Anyhow, he took a few trips to Niagara Falls, explored Port Charles, and went to see The Catacombs. But during his expeditions, his health deteriorated and he suffered a few seizure attacks.

Eventually, Oscar decided to stay at the Quartermaone mansion, surrounded by his loved ones. The last night of Iscar was filled with emotional moments, where he passed away silently in his sleep, while Josslyn Jacks slept on the couch by his bed. His final moments featured his soul leaving his body and kissing Joss goodbye. He was further united with his ancestors, Edward and Lila Quartermaine, who came to take him to the heavenly abode.

Oscar’s final scene was a whirlwind of emotions, deeply moving yet oddly calming, which left General Hospital fans in tears.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.