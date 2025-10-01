What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 1, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

On The Bold and the Beautiful today, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, emotions are running high as love, family, and business intertwine. Hope struggles between her future with Carter and her past with Liam, while Brooke urges her to reflect on the memories she shares with Liam.

At home, Beth openly campaigns for her parents to reunite, despite Hope’s engagement, putting Liam on the spot.

Over at Forrester, Carter presses Ridge to reinstate Hope For the Future, and Ridge surprises him by agreeing, setting the stage for a major career boost for Hope.

Brooke is thrilled with the decision, while Carter seizes the moment to prove his devotion. When he reveals the news to Hope, he leaves her reeling by proposing that they get married immediately.

The day highlights Beth’s determination, Hope’s inner conflict, and Carter’s push for commitment.

Everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

The episode begins at the runway at Forrester Creations, where Hope and Brooke continue to discuss her dilemma involving Carter and Liam.

Brooke asks if her daughter is willing to give her family with Liam another chance.

Hope confides that Deacon is encouraging her to reunite with Liam and wants to know what her mother thinks.

Brooke, setting aside the past, points out that Hope has had issues with Carter, while she and Liam share wonderful memories.

Their conversation causes Hope to relive Beth’s “death” and the painful time she and Liam endured together. Hope reflects that this experience may be the reason she could never fully commit to Thomas.

She decides she should meet with Carter, and Brooke urges her to follow her heart.

At Brooke’s home, Beth makes her feelings clear. Although she admits she likes Carter and knows he makes her mother happy, she insists Liam does as well.

She even jokes that she loves his corny sense of humor.

Beth questions why Liam and Hope are not back together, only to be interrupted when Ivy arrives with jewelry for Beth’s daddy/daughter dance.

Not deterred, Beth presses Ivy, asking if she thinks Liam wants to marry Hope. Ivy is taken aback, and Liam quickly explains to his daughter that Hope is marrying Carter.

Beth challenges him further, asking, “What if she wants to marry you instead?” After Beth heads upstairs, Ivy and Liam privately discuss the situation.

Ivy believes Hope would be foolish not to consider reuniting their family. Later, alone, Liam gazes at a family photo and quietly insists, “It still could happen for us, Hope.”

Meanwhile, in Ridge’s office at Forrester, Carter makes a strong case for Hope For the Future. He emphasizes that he wants his fiancée to have everything she deserves.

Ridge surprises him by agreeing—it is time to bring the line back. Carter enthusiastically thanks him, already imagining the positive start it will bring to his marriage with Hope.

Their discussion shifts briefly to Carter’s bachelor party before Daphne arrives. When Ridge leaves, Daphne questions Carter about his wedding plans.

Carter admits that no date is set but promises it will be soon. Daphne cautions him, warning that he faces more than just a rival in Liam—he faces an entire family.

Back by the runway, Ridge meets Brooke, and after a tender exchange, he tells her he is reinstating Hope’s line.

Brooke is overjoyed and grateful, while Ridge notes that Carter is sharing the news with Hope at that very moment.

In the main office, Hope walks in to find Carter beaming. He presents a slideshow highlighting Hope For the Future’s journey.

When Hope asks if a new line is launching, Carter dramatically reveals that Ridge has reinstated hers. Hope is thrilled and thanks him profusely.

Carter assures her there is nothing he would not do for her happiness. Then, in a bold move, he declares, “Let’s do it! Let’s get married today!” and pulls Hope into his arms, leaving her stunned.

