The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter gets excited for the wedding while Hope attends father-daughter dance

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 2, 2025, reveal major developments as Hope Logan continues to struggle with her heart’s true desires.

After Carter Walton shares his eagerness to marry immediately, Hope finds herself hesitant to move forward, despite his efforts to make their commitment official.

Rather than moving hastily into a marriage, Hope decides to go to the father-daughter dance with Liam Spencer and her daughter, Beth, as a testament to the emotional attachment of her previous family life.

Although Carter is patient with her and urges her to join with her loved ones, the episode serves to illustrate Hope's inner dilemma between her history with Liam and her future with Carter.

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose reflects on Carter’s appealing qualities, hinting at potential complications ahead.

Elsewhere, Brooke Logan Forrester opens up to Ridge about Hope’s wavering feelings, raising concerns about Carter’s heart.

These moments set the stage for romance, loyalty, and heartbreak in Los Angeles.

Carter pushes for an immediate wedding

Carter Walton is thrilled about convincing Ridge Forrester to bring Hope’s line back and uses the moment to push for an instant wedding. He informs Hope he doesn't wish to wait any longer to be wed.

While it is evident that Carter is eager, Hope's reluctance is evident in her demeanor and conversations with Brooke in the past.

Carter is still assured their marriage will occur soon and suggests speeding up, but Hope's hesitation becomes more evident as she decides what to do next.

Hope chooses family time over nuptials

In spite of Carter's eagerness, Hope declines to rush into marriage and instead decides to go to Beth's father-daughter dance with Liam.

She employs the occasion as a pretext to put off the wedding, with Carter being understanding of her family time.

By encouraging her to leave, Carter shows patience. He assures Hope that the wedding can be delayed, at least temporarily.

This scene portrays Hope's internal struggle between her history with Liam and the future that Carter is presenting. She prioritizes her identity as a mother and co-parent over wedding planning.

Liam and Beth enjoy the dance

At the ball, Beth gets ready in a special dress with new accessories, and so does Liam for the night. When sunset comes, the father-daughter dance happens, providing Beth with the happy experience she was looking forward to.

Hope joins them, and they share the family moment, which excites Beth and brings back feelings for Liam.

He is hopeful of reconciliation with Hope. The incident highlights the strong connection between Hope and Liam through their daughter, making it harder for Hope to set aside her emotions.

Daphne’s interest in Carter resurfaces

In contrast, Daphne Rose is sitting at home thinking of Carter's numerous favorable qualities. Daphne cannot help but still be drawn to him.

This plotline suggests that perhaps Daphne could become a secondary romantic interest for Carter in case Hope refuses to marry him.

While no advances are made in this episode, Daphne’s continued focus on Carter could eventually create complications in his personal life.

Her presence in Los Angeles suggests that her admiration for Carter may influence upcoming relationship dynamics.

Brooke confides in Ridge

Elsewhere, Brooke Logan Forrester opens up to Ridge about Hope’s uncertain feelings. She may acknowledge that Hope remains emotionally drawn to Liam despite being engaged to Carter.

This prompts Ridge to worry about Carter’s heart, given his devotion and eagerness to marry.

Brooke’s perspective raises concerns about whether Hope will truly go through with the wedding at all. Ridge is left uneasy about how this situation could affect both Carter and Hope moving forward.

The conversation underscores the potential heartbreak that may result from Hope’s indecision and her conflicted emotions.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.